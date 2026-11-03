Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Blue Eye Samurai

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Set for January 19th; New Footage Released

Arriving on January 19th, check out the latest look at Netflix and series creators Amber Noizumi & Michael Green's Blue Eye Samurai Season 2.

Article Summary Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 premieres on Netflix on January 19, 2027, with a new teaser confirming Mizu’s return.

New Blue Eye Samurai footage previews Mizu’s revenge mission in London as her bloody journey enters a darker phase.

Season 2 follows Mizu facing new allies, old enemies, and inner demons while her hunt pushes beyond Japan.

Back in Japan, Akemi and Taigen confront danger under a new Shogun as Blue Eye Samurai expands its stakes.

Last month, we learned that Mizu's (Maya Erskine) quest for revenge would continue this January with a second season, before wrapping up her journey with a third and final season. Now, we know exactly when the next chapters in Mizu's story will be told, with Netflix dropping a new teaser to announce that series creators, writers, and executive producers Amber Noizumi and Michael Green's Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 will release on January 19th, 2027. During the second season, Mizu's bloody quest continues in London, where she faces new friends, old foes, and her own demons. In Japan, Akemi and Taigen navigate Edo Castle under a dangerous new Shogun, while Ringo searches for new purpose. You can check out the announcement above, with an image gallery and previously released looks waiting for you below:

The voice cast for Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai includes Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler). Supporting voice cast members include Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi), and Mark Dacascos (Chiaki). Also joining the hit Netflix animated series this season are Joel Kim Booster as Priest Ando, Jonathan Pryce as Old Violet, and Sherry Cola as Kuma.

"London in 1657 had a thriving culture of illicit activity, something that fittingly parallels our story of Japan," Noizumi and Green shared about the second season. "Mizu will have to navigate this dark underbelly amid a puritanical society that persecuted women as witches, closed bars and theaters, and even outlawed Christmas. If you know Mizu, she doesn't take too kindly to repression, especially if it stands in the way of her revenge."

With Blue Spirit serving as the animation studio, the series is executive-produced by Noizumi, Green, and Erwin Stoff. Jane Wu serves as supervising director and producer, with the series originally hitting Netflix screens on November 3rd, 2023.

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