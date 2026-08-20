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Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Set for January 2027; Renewed for Season 3

Arriving in January 2027, here's a new teaser for Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai Season 2, which has been renewed for Season 3.

Article Summary Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 premieres on Netflix in January 2027, with a new teaser revealed during Anime NYC.

Netflix also renewed Blue Eye Samurai for Season 3, setting up the acclaimed animated series to continue in 2028.

Season 2 sends Mizu to London as her revenge quest grows bloodier, while danger rises back in Japan.

The update includes the latest Blue Eye Samurai preview plus confirmation that the hit Netflix series is moving ahead fast.

When we last checked in on how things were looking for the second season of series creators, writers, and executive producers Amber Noizumi and Michael Green's Blue Eye Samurai, a new image and key art had been released, previewing Mizu's (Maya Erskine) quest for revenge. Now, in honor of Anime NYC, Netflix is releasing news, previews, and more for its slate of anime, family, and adult animation, including brand-new trailers, premiere dates, new images, and exciting reveals. For Blue Eye Samurai fans, that meant a new Season 2 teaser (which you can check out above), along with the news that the hit animated series will be back in January 2027. In addition, we have two new preview images for you to check out, along with the official overview and a look back at the previously released overview of the animated series. But we saved the best for last: Blue Eye Samurai has been renewed for a third season, on tap for 2028.

During the second season, Mizu's bloody quest continues in London, where she faces new friends, old foes, and her own demons. In Japan, Akemi and Taigen navigate Edo Castle under a dangerous new Shogun, while Ringo searches for new purpose. The voice cast for Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai includes Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler). Supporting voice cast members include Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi), Mark Dacascos (Chiaki), and more. Here's a look at the original teaser, announcing the official start of production on the second season:

With Blue Spirit serving as the animation studio, the series is executive-produced by Noizumi, Green, and Erwin Stoff. Jane Wu serves as supervising director and producer, with the series originally hitting Netflix screens on November 3, 2023.

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