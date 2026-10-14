Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Blue Eye Samurai

Blue Eye Samurai Welcomes Booster, Pryce & Cola to Season 2 Cast

Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai announced Joel Kim Booster as Priest Ando, Jonathan Pryce as Old Violet, and Sherry Cola as Kuma for Season 2.

Article Summary Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 adds Joel Kim Booster, Jonathan Pryce, and Sherry Cola in key new roles.

Netflix confirmed the hit animated series returns in January 2027 as Mizu’s revenge quest pushes forward.

Season 2 sends Mizu to London, where new allies, old enemies, and personal demons raise the stakes.

IGN Fan Fest 2026 delivered the casting reveal, following Anime NYC’s teaser and final-season announcement.

With Mizu's (Maya Erskine) quest for revenge set to continue this January with a second season and reach its endgame with a third and final season, series creators, writers, and executive producers Amber Noizumi and Michael Green's Blue Eye Samurai dropped some big casting news on Wednesday. Joining the hit Netflix animated series are Joel Kim Booster as Priest Ando, Jonathan Pryce as Old Violet, and Sherry Cola as Kuma. The news comes nearly two months after the streaming service unveiled a major update at Anime NYC in August, which included a Season 2 teaser, the January 2027 return window for the animated series, and the announcement that Blue Eye Samurai will end its run with the third season.

Here's a look at the casting announcement video that was released during IGN Fan Fest 2026 on Wednesday, followed by an overview of the upcoming season and more:

During the second season, Mizu's bloody quest continues in London, where she faces new friends, old foes, and her own demons. In Japan, Akemi and Taigen navigate Edo Castle under a dangerous new Shogun, while Ringo searches for new purpose.

The voice cast for Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai includes Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler). Supporting voice cast members include Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi), Mark Dacascos (Chiaki), and more. Here's a look at the original teaser, announcing the official start of production on the second season:

With Blue Spirit serving as the animation studio, the series is executive-produced by Noizumi, Green, and Erwin Stoff. Jane Wu serves as supervising director and producer, with the series originally hitting Netflix screens on November 3, 2023.

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