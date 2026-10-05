Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: bluey, macy's thanksgiving day parade

Bluey Christmas-Themed Balloon Joins Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year's 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature a brand-new giant Bluey balloon, inspired by the fan-favorite Christmas episode.

Article Summary Bluey is getting a brand-new giant balloon in Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade, bringing festive fun to New York City.

The new Bluey balloon is inspired by the fan-favorite Christmas Swim episode, featuring Bluey in her holiday crown.

Bluey’s Macy’s Parade balloon was designed by Ludo Studio and built by Macy’s Parade Studio at an impressive giant scale.

Melanie Zanetti and Dave McCormack, the voices of Chilli and Bandit, will be in New York for the Bluey parade debut.

When the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off next month on NBC and Peacock, viewers can expect to see a whole lot of familiar faces joining the holiday tradition to honor its impressive milestone – and we've got another name to add to that lineup. On Monday, BBC Studios and Macy's announced that a brand-new giant Bluey balloon (inspired by the fan-favorite Christmas episode) will take to the skies above New York City. Featuring Bluey wearing her festive Christmas crown, the new balloon celebrates one of the series' family holiday moments.

For those who need a refresher, "Christmas Swim" saw Bluey and her family gather for a classic Aussie Christmas with a big BBQ by the pool. The holiday-themed balloon draws inspiration from the memorable BBQ scene where everyone celebrates Christmas together, pulling crackers and wearing the crowns. Designed by Ludo Studio and created by Macy's Parade Studio's team, the 47-feet-long, 27.8-feet-wide, and 47.2-feet-tall balloon will definitely be dressed to impress. In addition, Melanie Zanetti and Dave McCormack, the voices behind Bluey's parents, Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit), will be in New York to experience the Parade firsthand. Here's a look at the balloon's design:

"Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade creates tradition and can't-miss holiday celebrations for millions of fans around the world," said Jordan Dabby, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade producer. "As one of the world's most beloved characters, Bluey has captured the hearts of families across generations. We are thrilled to welcome her back for our 100th Parade as she once again takes flight above New York City, continuing a cherished Thanksgiving tradition." Suzy Raia, EVP of Global Consumer Products at BBC Studios, added, "Bluey and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade share something special: they bring generations together. We're honored to celebrate the Parade's 100th anniversary in New York City with a festive new Bluey balloon and be part of a holiday tradition enjoyed by millions."

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