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Bobiverse Author & Narrator Discuss Book 6: "The Infinite Extent"

Bobiverse author Dennis E. Taylor and narrator Ray Porter spoke with us about Book 6: "The Infinite Extent" and the future of the franchise.

Article Summary Bobiverse creator Dennis E. Taylor and narrator Ray Porter discuss Book 6, The Infinite Extent, and its biggest stakes yet.

The Infinite Extent sends the Bobs into wormhole mysteries, alien tech, refugee crises, and a galaxy-scale threat.

Taylor reflects on 10 years of Bobiverse growth, evolving as a writer, and overcoming writer’s block between books.

Ray Porter shares why narrating Bobiverse remains a joy, while Taylor teases Book 7 and future side-story expansions.

Just as Dennis E. Taylor has been bringing the Bobiverse titles to life since 2016, narrator Ray Porter has brought the audiobooks to life. The series follows Bob Johansson, a man whose mind is uploaded into a self-replicating space probe after death. As it creates multiple copies, Bob wakes up 117 years in the future to find the "Bobs" spread throughout the galaxy exploring space, discovering new life, and helping humanity survive beyond Earth. Taylor began this journey in 2016 with We Are Legion, part one of seven in the Bobiverse series, which was followed by For We Are Many (2017), All These Worlds (2017), Heaven's River (2021), and Not Till We Are Lost (2024). Taylor and Porter spoke to Bleeding Cool about the latest in The Infinite Extent, how the Quantum Earth series and Roadkill author evolved as a writer since starting the series 10 years ago, Porter's journey through the series, and how he distinguishes Taylor's voice from other authors he's read, and how Taylor will expand the Bobiverse after his final series work, The End of All Things.

Book six follows the Bobs as they face their most daunting challenges yet: determining who built the mysterious Pan Galactic Federation wormhole network and why, investigating a derelict alien spaceship, cracking faster-than-light warp drive technology, helping tens of thousands of refugees find a new planet, and racing to prevent the supermassive black hole Nemesis from destroying the Milky Way. With geeky science, sarcastic clone banter, and pop-culture references (including plenty of nods to Star Trek and beloved sci-fi franchises), The Infinite Extent delivers everything fans have come to love, in multitudes.

Bobiverse Franchise Author Dennis E. Taylor and Narrator Ray Porter Discuss 'The Infinite Extent' and Franchise

Bleeding Cool: Dennis, since you've released 'We Are Legion.' How do you feel you've evolved as a writer while building the Bobiverse and bringing this penultimate story to life in 'The Infinite Extent'?

Taylor: Most of my development has been as a writer, not necessarily as the writer of the Bobiverse…I don't know if it was Stephen King or not who said, "You have to write a million words before you can really be considered a writer." That's what it feels like a lot of the time. My skills have improved. My storytelling ability, hopefully, has improved. I'm lucky with the Bobiverse in that it's the type of story that expands rather than running out of plot lines. So, I'm just having a great time with it.

Ray, how do you feel about helping to bring Dennis' works to life in the audiobook format and being part of this journey?

Porter: Oh, it's been an absolute pleasure and, honestly, an honor. The reception that these books have gotten from listeners has been enormous. People love the Bobiverse. They love Dennis' writing, and it's great to bring that writing to people. The stories entertain me. I enjoy the challenges of every book, and every single Bob book has had its challenges, and as a narrator, it's great to feel tested in a good way and to try to meet the moment. So, it's just been a joyride for the last decade.

I mean, you're certainly no stranger to bringing these franchise works to life. How do you distinguish Dennis' voice as an author compared to the other authors you've narrated audiobooks for?

The thing that I appreciate about these books is that there is a real clarity of voice. Talking about some of…and I'm going to talk about you, Dennis, like you're not here in the room, but some of the other Dennis Taylor's titles that I have been given to narrate, which I've loved, all have their own voice, so I think less about Dennis' voice as a writer, but more about Dennis' ability to give each book he writes a very specific voice, and that's just a pleasure to do.

Dennis, what's been the most difficult part about crafting this journey, and before setting up 'The End of All Things'?

Taylor: Writer's block, really. I had a fair bit of writer's block with book five ('Not Till We Are Lost'), not so much with book six. I think with five, I wasn't sure where I was going, and I was having a little bit of dithering. That hurt, and that delayed the book coming out. Other than that, mostly things just flow.

Are there plans to expand the Bobiverse beyond the seven titles, like maybe some side ones?

Yes, it'll be all side ones after the 7th. The seventh ends the sequential history, but there will be lots of side quests, lots of side stories. 'The Prometheus Event,' if nothing else. There's been some talk about a prehistory of the time between when Bob dies and when he's revived to follow through on how faith comes into being, and what life is like under that. Although maybe that might be farther in the future for me, because right now it might be a little too close to home.

The Infinite Extent is available on Audible.

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