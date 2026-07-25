Posted in: Fox, Hulu, TV | Tagged: bobs burgers

Bob's Burgers Creator/EP Announces Exclusive Holiday Short for Hulu

FOX's Bob's Burgers creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard announced that an exclusive holiday special, "On the Fort Day of Christmas," is set for Hulu.

Article Summary Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard announced holiday short On the Fort Day of Christmas at San Diego Comic-Con.

The exclusive Bob's Burgers special streams on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally this holiday season.

On the Fort Day of Christmas follows the Belcher kids as a massive snowstorm inspires a record-breaking snow fort.

Bob's Burgers joins The Simpsons and Family Guy with exclusive new animated adventures for Disney-owned streaming.

FOX's Bob's Burgers creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard had some good news to share during Saturday's panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Joined by H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Eugene Mirman, and Kristen Schaal, Bouchard announced that the long-running animated series would release an exclusive holiday short this holiday season on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally in most markets. In "On the Fort Day of Christmas," a record-breaking Christmas snowstorm means one thing to the Belcher kids – a record-breaking Christmas snow fort. Bob's Burgers is following in the footsteps of FOX's The Simpsons and Family Guy when it comes to releasing exclusive adventures on the Disney-owned streaming service.

FOX's Bob's Burgers centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community. In Season 16, Bob and Linda are on the verge of a big decision, which brings up memories of when the restaurant first opened. Meanwhile, the kids embark on a new musical project. Linda becomes concerned when Gayle (Megan Mullally) turns her love life into a performance art piece. Louise and Gene try to help Tina clear her name after she is fired as a Hall Monitor. Larry Murphy also stars, voicing the role of Uncle Teddy.

A little holiday cheer at #SDCC. "On the Fort Day of Christmas" premieres this holiday season on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/5FdvXzIv88 — Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) July 25, 2026

The Emmy Award-winning series is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive.

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