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Bob's Burgers Holiday Short Arrives Dec. 7th; Sneak Peek Released

Set to hit Hulu on December 7th, here's a sneak peek at the upcoming Bob's Burgers holiday short, "On the Fort Day of Christmas."

During San Diego Comic-Con, fans of FOX's Bob's Burgers learned that the long-running animated series would release an exclusive holiday short this holiday season on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally in most markets. In "On the Fort Day of Christmas," a record-breaking Christmas snowstorm ends up meaning one thing to the Belcher kids – a record-breaking Christmas snow fort. That brings us to today's New York Comic Con panel, with series creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard announcing that the short is set to arrive on December 7th. Bouchard was joined by H. Jon Benjamin (Bob Belcher), John Roberts (Linda Belcher), Kristen Schaal (Louise Belcher), Eugene Mirman (Gene Belcher), Dan Mintz (Tina Belcher), and Larry Murphy (Teddy), with the panel also releasing a teaser (which you can check out above).

FOX's Bob's Burgers centers on the working-class Belcher family – parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) – who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community. In Season 16, Bob and Linda are on the verge of a big decision, which brings up memories of when the restaurant first opened. Meanwhile, the kids embark on a new musical project. Linda becomes concerned when Gayle (Megan Mullally) turns her love life into a performance art piece. Louise and Gene try to help Tina clear her name after she is fired as a Hall Monitor. Larry Murphy also stars, voicing the role of Uncle Teddy.

A little holiday cheer at #SDCC. "On the Fort Day of Christmas" premieres this holiday season on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/5FdvXzIv88 — Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) July 25, 2026

The Emmy Award-winning series is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive.

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