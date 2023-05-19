Bob's Burgers Season 13 Ep. 21 Review: Snail & Newt Childhoods A partial kidnapping of a children's author takes the latest episode of FOX's Bob's Burgers Season 13 to a whole other level.

FOX's Bob's Burgers explored the parental fear of kids growing older and leaving the nest in the latest episode of season 13. In "Mother Author Laser Pointer," Linda (John Roberts) almost totally accidentally kidnaps a children's book author. Meanwhile, the kids help Mr. Frond (David Herman) try to get his cat out of a tree in front of the school. If you're looking to catch up on episodes, be warned there are potential spoilers ahead for episode 20.

Bob's Burgers has previously examined Linda's fears over Louise (Kristen Schaal), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Tina (Dan Mintz) getting older and needing her motherly guidance less and less. The kids' school assembly being about looking towards a college-bound future was the first step towards Linda unraveling in this episode. Meeting the author, Bea (Lennon Parham) of a children's book series, "Snail and Newt," Linda gets thrown back into a series of memories. The memories give us get a glimpse of life when the Belcher kids were younger. I did love this part, not only because it was adorable and sweet, but because it shows us how dedicated of a mom Linda has been and will likely always be.

As Linda tries to hold onto the past by delaying the tow truck coming for the author's car, the kids go on a journey with Mr. Frond. Getting a cat out of a tree proves to be even more difficult than previously thought, but Gene comes up with a solution that I loved. Also, his realization of the answer to getting Mr. Frond's cat down from the tree was great, and it was awesome to see the character's mind work in that scene.

This episode of Bob's Burgers had a great mixture of setups. Including Mort's (Andy Kindler) character in the middle of things toward the end was hilarious. I've missed seeing his character involved more in episodes. It wasn't the most entertaining episode this season, nor did it have my attention completely, but it did have my heart. Linda, at times, felt out of character when her usual extravagant nature climbed higher than you'd expect. This made some moments feel annoying and confusing, but luckily they didn't last long. Scenes with the kids back at school helped break that up. In the end, the episode included a beautiful lesson and quote for Linda to remember, "They're supposed to grow up." A wise yet anxious author character gave some great ending advice in this episode, not only for Linda but for us all.

Bob's Burgers Episode Store, Van & Burger Of The Day:

"Gloves Actually"

"I Always Feel Like Somebody's Squashing Me: Pest Control"

"The Anything Yuzu Can Do, I Can Do Cheddar Burger"