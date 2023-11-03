Posted in: Fox, Preview, TV | Tagged: bobs burgers, fox, preview, Season 14

Bob's Burgers Season 14 Eps. 5 & 6 Images: Pesto & Cocktails, Anyone?

Jimmy Pesto returns and Mr. Fischoeder takes Bob to a weird island in images from episodes five and six of FOX's Bob's Burgers.

New images for episodes five and six of Bob's Burgers season 14 again bring some minor characters into the spotlight. Jimmy Pesto and Mr. Fischoeder both arrive in recent images for the two upcoming episodes giving us a glimpse at the chaos ahead. Episode five, "Bully-ieve It Or Not," airs on Sunday, Nov 5 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT), and episode six, "Escape From Which Island?", airs on Sunday, Nov 12 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

In "Bully-ieve It Or Not," the Belcher kids learn a secret about Zeke's (Bobby Tisdale) past, while Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) rekindles his feud with Jimmy Pesto. In "Escape From Which Island?", Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline) enlists Bob to be his personal chef for a glamping trip on his exclusive club's secret island. Meanwhile, Linda (John Roberts) gives the kids a crash course on cocktail party etiquette. It will be interesting to see who exactly voices Pesto in the fifth episode or if he'll even have a voice. In any case, it's exciting to see the classic feud between him and Bob be reignited, and the shenanigans from the Belcher's landlord continue shortly after.

Some of my favorite Bob's Burgers episodes that include Mr. Fischoeder are "Topsy" and "The Kids Run the Restaurant" from season two, the two-part finale of season four, "Dawn of the Peck" and The Oeder Games" from season five, and countless others. Kline continues to do a fantastic job with the voice of this character, and I'm always down for the oblivious privileged chaos his character provides. Tina (Dan Mintz) forces Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal) to join as usual and provide some unique commentary to the chaos.

Season 14 of Bob's Burgers will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Rachel Dratch, Jillian Bell, Billy Eichner, and Sarah Silverman. FOX's Bob's Burgers is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and executive-produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for this season.

