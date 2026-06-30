Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: bone parish

Bone Parish: Cullen Bunn & Jonas Scharf's Comics Series Set for STARZ

Earlier today, STARZ announced it was developing an adaptation of BOOM! Studios' Bone Parish, created by Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf.

Article Summary STARZ is developing Bone Parish, a live-action adaptation of the BOOM! Studios comic by Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf.

Bone Parish follows a New Orleans crime family dealing a deadly drug made from ashes that unlocks haunting visions.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson executive produces Bone Parish, expanding his ongoing production partnership with STARZ.

Diane Ademu-John and Declan de Barra will co-showrun Bone Parish, blending crime, horror, and the supernatural.

STARZ has been having a pretty strong week when it comes to announcements – and it's only Tuesday. First, we got the word that it would be the home to S.W.A.T.: Exiles. Now, we're hearing about a comics adaptation that could be amazingly cool if done right. Earlier today, STARZ announced that it was developing a live-action adaptation of BOOM! Studios' comic book series Bone Parish, the hit supernatural crime graphic novel from Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf.

In the dark underworld of New Orleans, the Winters family builds an empire around a powerful new drug—crafted from the ashes of the dead—that grants users vivid, haunting visions of the past. But as demand surges, rival factions, deadly secrets, and supernatural forces close in, pulling them deeper into a violent and inescapable nightmare of crime, horror, and family legacy.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television banner, continuing his production relationship with the network. Diane Ademu-John and Declan de Barra (Dune: Prophecy, The Witcher: Blood Origin) will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners, with Stephen Christy and Mette Norkjaer from BOOM! Studios also executive producers.

"I've always been drawn to stories that break the mold, and 'Bone Parish' does exactly that. It takes crime, family, and power, and mixes it with something dark and supernatural, in a way that feels fresh. Exploring what happens when the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead, this story has incredible depth, and we're building a series that's going to keep audiences locked in from the first episode," shared Jackson. Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at STARZ, added, "We love going on new journeys with Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and this one is unlike anything we've done before: a world steeped in horror, and the supernatural, but still grounded in the family and crime storytelling our audience can't get enough of. It's a wild, bold swing, and exactly the kind of risk we want to be taking."

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