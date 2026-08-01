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Booster Gold, Alien: Earth & Lanterns/Sinestro: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: FOX "News," FIFA, Lanterns, The Guild, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Booster Gold, Alien: Earth, and more!

Article Summary Booster Gold leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a major update: David Jenkins says the pilot script won’t move forward.

DC fans also get a fresh Lanterns tease, with Ulrich Thomsen’s Sinestro spotlighted in the latest TV preview.

Alien: Earth grabs attention as Timothy Olyphant confirms Season 2 filming while sharing a fun behind-the-scenes update.

The roundup also packs in FOX News, FIFA backlash, The Guild, Dead City, Ahsoka, Carrie, Crystal Lake, and more.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: FOX "News," Killer Kross, FIFA, Lanterns, Adults, Paramount/Warner Bros, Carrie, The Guild, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Booster Gold, SNL UK, Ahsoka, The Secret of Secrets, Alien: Earth, The Shards, Crystal Lake, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, August 1st, 2026:

Will FOX News Roll Out Apologies for Trump Reflecting Pool Witch Hunt?

Killer Kross Discusses MLW, Being Champ, & Fighting Kojima: Interview

FIFA Backlash: President Gianni Infantino Scrapping Financial Plans

WWE SmackDown Preview: Final Stop Before SummerSlam 2026

Lanterns TV Teaser Offers Another Look at Ulrich Thomsen's Sinestro

Adults: FX, Hulu Make Prequel "Marathon Day" Available on YouTube

Warner Bros Antitrust Trial: Paramount Wants 2026, States Want 2027

Carrie Preview Images: Ewen High Is Headed for An Intense Semester

The Guild: Felicia Day on Reunion Update, Kickstarter Perks & More

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E02 Clip: Dillard's a Walker Whisperer

Booster Gold Pilot Script "Won't Be Moving Forward": David Jenkins

SNL UK (Finally) Releases "British Pork: It's Got the Lot" Sketch

Ahsoka Star Esfandi on How Season 2 Compares to "Rebels," "Clone Wars"

The Secret of Secrets: Rebecca Hall Joins Netflix/Dan Brown Series

Alien: Earth Star Timothy Olyphant Filming Season 2, Talks Eyebrows

The Shards Trailer: FX Networks Offers New Look at Murphy/Ellis Series

AFC, UEFA & CONCACAF Now Oppose FIFA Plan; Infantino Advisor Resigns

Crystal Lake: Friday the 13th Prequel Set for HBO Max in Europe & More

Wonder Man, The Walking Dead/Netflix & FIFA: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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