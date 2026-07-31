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Booster Gold Pilot Script "Won't Be Moving Forward": David Jenkins

David Jenkins (Our Flag Means Death) announced on social media that DC Studios isn't moving forward with the Booster Gold pilot script.

Article Summary Booster Gold has hit a major setback, with David Jenkins confirming DC Studios is not moving forward with his pilot script.

The Our Flag Means Death creator shared the update on social media, signaling a disappointing turn for the DC series.

Booster Gold was part of DC Studios' 2023 slate, and James Gunn said as recently as April that the project was in development.

Just last month, Jenkins said he had turned in the Booster Gold pilot and called it one of his favorite scripts.

Originally a part of DC Studios' first wave of film and series projects that were announced back in 2023, the live-action Booster Gold series has apparently hit a major speedbump on the road to becoming a reality. Despite some promising news from DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn and pilot scriptwriter David Jenkins (Our Flag Means Death) over the past few months, Jenkins had some bad news to share on social media on Friday.

"My Booster Gold won't be moving forward," Jenkins wrote on Threads. "Can't improve on Mahershala's lovely statement, so I'll just apply it here as well." Jenkins is referring to Mahershala Ali's recent comments about Marvel Studios and its inability to get a Blade movie off the ground, even after all these years.

Last summer, we learned that Jenkins was attached to write the pilot for Booster Gold. In addition, it was reported that plans were to have Jenkins serve as showrunner if the pilot was given a series order. For a long time after, things on the development side had gotten quiet – at least, publicly. In March, Jenkins responded on social media to reports that he had departed the project, posting, "As far as I know, it's still in the pipeline." When asked if Booster Gold was still in development, amid rumors that it and Paradise Lost had been canceled, Gunn made it clear in April that it was quite the opposite. "BG is in development. PL is in extreme development," Gunn offered in response. In June, things were beginning to look hopeful when Jenkins dropped some very good news on BlueSky. "Just handed the Booster Gold pilot in. I love it. One of my favorite pilot scripts," including a blue heart and a gold heart. Here's a screencap of Jenkins's post from last month:

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