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Bosch: Author Connelly Digs Deep Into Harry's Past with "The Hollow"

With the Bosch: Start of Watch in production, author Michael Connelly released details on his next dive into Harry's past, The Hollow.

Article Summary Michael Connelly’s next Bosch novel, The Hollow, arrives October 27, digging deep into Harry Bosch’s childhood trauma.

The Hollow reveals Bosch was due a settlement from MacLaren Children’s Center, but he wants justice, not $400,000.

Bosch reopens the unsolved death of Chops, a boy found in “the hollow,” a hidden punishment space at the facility.

As Bosch follows the case, he uncovers a predator who escaped punishment and built a life of violent crime.

As far as the "Bosch" live-action universe goes, things are looking as vibrant as ever. We've got Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch helping out Maggie Q's Renee Ballard over in the spinoff series Ballard. Meanwhile, production continues on Tom Bernardo (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy) and Brian Anthony's (Bosch: Legacy, FBI) Cameron Monaghan (Shameless)-starring prequel series Bosch: Start of Watch. With Bosch's backstory being in the spotlight, the timing couldn't be better for bestselling author Michael Connelly to release intel on his upcoming "Bosch" novel, The Hollow. Connelly's latest hits the streets on October 27th in print, eBook, and audiobook in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and will be released on November 5th in the UK and Ireland. Here's a look at the official overview for The Hollow that was released, as Bosch looks to bring a killer to justice while confronting some dark corners from his childhood:

When Harry Bosch was eleven years old, his mother was murdered and he became a ward of the state, housed in MacLaren Children's Center, a notorious facility where abuse was rampant. Decades after its closure, a massive class action lawsuit has resulted in a multibillion-dollar settlement for former residents. But when Bosch's half-brother, defense attorney Mickey Haller, brings him the news that Harry is entitled to $400,000, Bosch says he doesn't want the money. He wants justice. News of the settlement awakens his memories of a place he had hoped never to revisit, and a boy named Chops, a fellow inmate who wound up dead. Chops's body was found in a hidden space under a staircase that the staff used to discipline their charges. The kids knew it only as "the hollow." But Chops's death was covered up and never solved. Now Bosch knows he must reopen the investigation and learn the truth, even if the killer is long dead. As Bosch digs into the files, he picks up the trail of a predator who not only survived, but went on to a life of vicious crime. Forced to face a history that both scarred him and launched him on his mission as a cop, Bosch must bring down a sadistic criminal and finally put to rest the demons of his past.

MGM+'s Bosch: Start of Watch is set to explore a city on the edge, teeming with racial tension, gang violence, and a fractured LAPD. Amid routine calls and growing unrest, Bosch finds himself drawn into a high-profile heist and a web of criminal corruption that will test his loyalty to the badge and shape his future as the detective who lives by the code, "Everybody counts, or nobody counts." Bernardo and Anthony are executive producers, along with Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Jamie Boscardin Martin, and Jasmine Russ. Theresa Snider serves as co-executive producer for Hieronymus Pictures, with Fabel Entertainment producing.

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