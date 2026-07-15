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Bosch Author Posts "The Hollow" Excerpt; Welliver Narrating Audiobook

Author Michael Connelly posted an excerpt from his new Bosch novel, The Hollow, and announced that Titus Welliver will narrate the audiobook.

Article Summary Michael Connelly has shared a new excerpt from Bosch novel The Hollow, offering an early look at Harry Bosch’s latest case.

Titus Welliver will narrate the Bosch audiobook for The Hollow, extending his long-running connection to Harry Bosch.

The Hollow sends Bosch back to MacLaren Children’s Center as he seeks justice for a buried death from his childhood.

Bosch: The Hollow arrives October 27 in print, eBook, and audiobook in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Along with keeping track of what Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch and Maggie Q's Renee Ballard have going on over in the spinoff series Ballard, we've also kept our radars tuned for any intel that drops on Tom Bernardo (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy) and Brian Anthony's (Bosch: Legacy, FBI) Cameron Monaghan (Shameless)-starring prequel series Bosch: Start of Watch. But our "Bosch" Universe coverage also extends to the printed page, especially given how many of bestselling author Michael Connelly's works are ripe for adaptation. That brings us to a preview of Connelly's upcoming novel, The Hollows, set to drop this October. Not only is there a brief excerpt online for you to check out (we've included a snippet below), but it's also been confirmed that Welliver will narrate the audiobook.

"BOSCH WALKED BETWEEN the headstones, checking names as he passed. These days he suspected that he knew more people belowground than above. He moved slowly, using the cane for support. He saw Talbot up ahead, standing at the foot of his first wife's grave. It had been a while since Bosch had seen him. He had less hair and a thicker waist. As expected, he wasn't happy to see Bosch approaching with his vase of fresh tulips."

Connelly's latest hits the streets on October 27th in print, eBook, and audiobook in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and will be released on November 5th in the UK and Ireland. Here's a look at the official overview for The Hollow that was released, as Bosch looks to bring a killer to justice while confronting some dark corners from his childhood:

When Harry Bosch was eleven years old, his mother was murdered and he became a ward of the state, housed in MacLaren Children's Center, a notorious facility where abuse was rampant. Decades after its closure, a massive class action lawsuit has resulted in a multibillion-dollar settlement for former residents. But when Bosch's half-brother, defense attorney Mickey Haller, brings him the news that Harry is entitled to $400,000, Bosch says he doesn't want the money. He wants justice. News of the settlement awakens his memories of a place he had hoped never to revisit, and a boy named Chops, a fellow inmate who wound up dead. Chops's body was found in a hidden space under a staircase that the staff used to discipline their charges. The kids knew it only as "the hollow." But Chops's death was covered up and never solved. Now Bosch knows he must reopen the investigation and learn the truth, even if the killer is long dead. As Bosch digs into the files, he picks up the trail of a predator who not only survived, but went on to a life of vicious crime. Forced to face a history that both scarred him and launched him on his mission as a cop, Bosch must bring down a sadistic criminal and finally put to rest the demons of his past.

MGM+'s Bosch: Start of Watch is set to explore a city on the edge, teeming with racial tension, gang violence, and a fractured LAPD. Amid routine calls and growing unrest, Bosch finds himself drawn into a high-profile heist and a web of criminal corruption that will test his loyalty to the badge and shape his future as the detective who lives by the code, "Everybody counts, or nobody counts." Bernardo and Anthony are executive producers, along with Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Jamie Boscardin Martin, and Jasmine Russ. Theresa Snider serves as co-executive producer for Hieronymus Pictures, with Fabel Entertainment producing.

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