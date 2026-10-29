Posted in: Amazon Studios, MGM Television, TV | Tagged: Bosch, Bosch: Start of Watch

Bosch: Start of Watch Debuts Jan. 10th; Prequel Series Images Released

Debuting on January 10th, MGM+ released images for Showrunner Tom Bernardo and Brian Anthony's prequel series Bosch: Start of Watch.

Article Summary Bosch: Start of Watch premieres January 10, 2027 on MGM+, launching with two episodes and weekly releases after.

The Bosch prequel series takes Harry Bosch back to 1992 Los Angeles, where he begins his career as a rookie cop.

Bosch: Start of Watch follows Bosch through racial tension, gang violence, and LAPD corruption in a city on edge.

Cameron Monaghan stars in Bosch: Start of Watch, the Michael Connelly adaptation from Tom Bernardo and Brian Anthony.

As fans of Amazon and bestselling author Michael Connelly's "Bosch" universe are well aware, the future of the franchise lies in its past. With that in mind, MGM+ released our best look yet at Showrunner Tom Bernardo (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy) and Brian Anthony's (Bosch: Legacy, FBI) Cameron Monaghan (Shameless)-starring prequel series Bosch: Start of Watch. Along with six preview images, it was announced that the series would debut with two episodes on Sunday, January 10th, 2027. Following that, we're looking at a weekly release through the finale on Sunday, February 21st, on MGM+ in the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Latin America.

Based on Michael Connelly's best-selling book series, which also spawned Prime Video's hit franchise, Bosch: Start of Watch takes viewers back to 1992 Los Angeles, following 26-year-old Harry Bosch in his earliest days as a rookie cop. The series will explore a city on the edge, teeming with racial tension, gang violence, and a fractured LAPD. Amid routine calls and growing unrest, Bosch finds himself drawn into a high-profile heist and a web of criminal corruption that will test his loyalty to the badge and shape his future as the detective who lives by the code, "Everybody counts, or nobody counts." Series regulars also include Omari Hardwick as veteran Eli Bridges. Ariana Guerra as Rosa and JD Pardo as Cory. Kathleen Wilhoite, William Fichtner, Rafi Gavron, Raphael Sbarge, Azita Ghanizada, Kenneth Miller, Seamus Dever, Ryan McPartlin, Marco Rodriguez, and Shelli Boone also appear in the eight-episode series.

Bosch: Start of Watch is produced by Fabel Entertainment. The series is co-created and executive produced by Tom Bernardo and Brian Anthony, with Bernardo serving as showrunner. Michael Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Jamie Boscardin Martin, Stephen Kay, and Jasmine Russ also serve as executive producers. Mark Douglas is a co-executive producer, and Theresa Snider serves as co-executive producer for Hieronymus Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!