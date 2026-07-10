Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: boston blue

Boston Blue: "Blue Bloods" Spinoff's Season 2 Return Date Revealed?

If a teaser that hit social media earlier today is correct, we have a date for when CBS's Boston Blue will return for its second season.

Article Summary Boston Blue Season 2 may return Friday, October 9, if a new teaser posted by a fan Instagram account is accurate.

Donnie Wahlberg confirmed Boston Blue Season 2 filming is underway, signaling a fast turnaround for CBS's spinoff.

Showrunners say Boston Blue Season 2 opens after a small time jump but dives into the finale's truck crash mystery.

Season 2 will also spotlight Mae's heated re-election fight and Danny and Baez's next steps toward Boston.

We knew that things were moving quickly with production on the second season of CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue, but this is still pretty impressive. After Gloria Reuben gave fans a heads-up last week that filming on Season 2 was kicking off very soon, Wahlberg made it official with an Instagram Stories post that fans of Grease would love – along with the message, "We're back!" (and some familiar faces hitting some moves). But now, it seems we have something to top even that: a return date? According to a teaser video for the "Blue Bloods" spinoff on the Boston Blue Fans Instagram account, the series will make its return on Friday, October 9th. With CBS most likely running another "Premiere Week," it would be safe to assume that we could see quite a few returns and debuts that week – stay tuned!

Previously, Sonnier and Margolis shared early insights on a number of issues that will be in play once Season 2 premieres. From Brian's (Ryan Broussard) shocking car not-an-accident before the credits rolled and the importance of Mae's (Gloria Reuben) re-election campaign, to what the future holds for Danny (Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) moving forward, here's what the showrunners had to share – including how the series will kick off with a "small time jump."

Will "Blue Bloods" Season 2 Pick Up Immediately From the Season 1 Finale? Sonnier shared, "There will be a small time jump so that we can get beyond the recovery that Lena has to go through in order to get her and Danny back out on the streets together. But we will pick up that story, and we will fill in the blanks on what happened that night, and the case that we pick up and pushes us forward into Season 2 is who was driving that grey truck, what was that about, and where are they now? And so if not for just that small time jump, everything else will be pointed toward let's get to the bottom of what exactly happened at the end of Season 1."

Mae's Re-Election Will Be a "Big Story" for Her: "The reelection will be a big story for Mae. We love introducing Thad, played by Ward [Horton], as a foil to her at the end of this season. And what's going to be really interesting is seeing the pressure he puts on her when he starts playing politics and getting down in the mud and forcing Mae to respond while at the same time sticking to her priority of getting justice for the people of Boston," Margolis shared.

Baez & Her Family Will Be Joining Danny in Boston – Eventually: "We follow the thread that Danny starts at the end of the season by saying they've taken it too slow for too long and then inviting her to move in. So yes, she will come to Boston, but we do have to work through the realities of, she has a whole life in New York that she needs to unwind from. She has a mom who's in a professional care facility. She has a daughter. And so all of those things need to be dealt with and figured out and sorted before she can fully commit to living in Boston with Danny," Sonnier noted.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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