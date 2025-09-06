Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: boston blue

Boston Blue: CBS Drops Early Look at Upcoming "Blue Bloods" Spinoff

CBS dropped a teaser and early preview images for Boston Blue, the "Blue Bloods" spinoff starring Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green.

Danny Reagan transfers to Boston PD and faces new challenges with a partner from a law enforcement family.

Season 1 premieres October 17, diving into tech crimes, family legacies, and justice in Boston's streets.

Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis expand the Blue Bloods universe in an exciting new direction.

Though the original series may have wrapped up its run, Donnie Wahlberg is helping to expand the "Blue Bloods" universe in a very big way when Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Boston Blue hits screens beginning Friday, October 17th. In the spinoff series, Wahlberg's NYPD Det. Danny Reagan heads north to take a position with the Boston Police Department. Paired up with Det. Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), Danny realizes pretty quickly that his new partner comes with her own family history in law enforcement. It's a nice direction for the show's creators to go in: having Danny be kind of an outsider looking in, meeting a family whose commitment to the legal system feels more than a little familiar. Here's a look at the official overview for the pilot episode, followed by the images released so far (and a teaser waiting for you above).

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" Preview

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" – In the series premiere, NYPD detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) teams up with Boston detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green) to investigate a deadly fire at a tech company. As they dig deeper, they uncover a complex web of secrets involving facial recognition technology, family ties, and a search for justice that brings the Silver and Reagan families closer together. Directed by Anthony Hemingway, with a story by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

