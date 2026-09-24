Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue: Check Out S02E02: "Ripple Effect" Images & Overview

Hitting October 16th, we've got an early look at CBS's Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue S02E02: "Ripple Effect."

Article Summary Boston Blue Season 2 returns October 9 on CBS, with an early breakdown of October 16's Episode 2, "Ripple Effect."

In Boston Blue S02E02, Danny and Lena pursue the Detective Rodgers attack lead into a dangerous biker gang standoff.

Ripple Effect also pushes Mae's political fight, Sean and Jonah's fallout, and a surprise family matter for Baez.

The preview also recaps Season 2 premiere "The Crash," where a Boston Strangler copycat case sparks citywide panic.

With only a little more than two weeks to go until Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue returns for its second season on October 9th as part of "CBS Premiere Week", we've got another big update to our Season 2 rundown for you to check out. Joining S02E01: "The Crash, we have an official overview and images for October 16th's S02E02: "Ripple Effect." If you missed the news, there are more than a few familiar faces popping up during the season's second episode – here's a look:

Boston Blue S02E01: "The Crash" & S02E02: "Ripple Effect" Preview

Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 1: "The Crash" – When a series of murders begins mirroring the infamous Boston Strangler killings, Danny and Lena race to stop a copycat killer before he strikes again. As panic grips the city, Jonah and Sean, fresh off their rookie year, as well as Henry Reagan, jump in to help Danny and Lena track down and arrest the killer. Also, Danny faces a career-defining promotion while Lena uncovers a lead that could link the attack on Detective Rodgers to a powerful figure. Story by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, and directed by Sherwin Shilati.

Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 1: "Ripple Effect" – As Danny and Lena follow a promising lead in the attack on Detective Rodgers with the help of her father, they find themselves in an intense standoff with a dangerous biker gang. Meanwhile, Mae faces renewed pressure from political rival Thad Longfellow, Sean and Jonah attempt to make amends after a misstep at work, and Baez is confronted with an unexpected family matter. Story by Terence Paul Winter and directed by Sherwin Shilati. Marisa Ramirez returns as Maria Baez, while Erik King returns as Crispus "Chris" Williams, and Ryan Broussard returns as Detective Brian Rodgers.

Previously, Sonnier and Margolis shared early insights on a number of issues that will be in play once Season 2 premieres. From Brian's (Ryan Broussard) shocking car not-an-accident before the credits rolled and the importance of Mae's (Gloria Reuben) re-election campaign, to what the future holds for Danny (Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) moving forward, here's what the showrunners had to share – including how the series will kick off with a "small time jump."

Will "Blue Bloods" Season 2 Pick Up Immediately From the Season 1 Finale? Sonnier shared, "There will be a small time jump so that we can get beyond the recovery that Lena has to go through in order to get her and Danny back out on the streets together. But we will pick up that story, and we will fill in the blanks on what happened that night, and the case that we pick up and pushes us forward into Season 2 is who was driving that grey truck, what was that about, and where are they now? And so if not for just that small time jump, everything else will be pointed toward let's get to the bottom of what exactly happened at the end of Season 1."

Mae's Re-Election Will Be a "Big Story" for Her: "The reelection will be a big story for Mae. We love introducing Thad, played by Ward [Horton], as a foil to her at the end of this season. And what's going to be really interesting is seeing the pressure he puts on her when he starts playing politics and getting down in the mud and forcing Mae to respond while at the same time sticking to her priority of getting justice for the people of Boston," Margolis shared.

Baez & Her Family Will Be Joining Danny in Boston – Eventually: "We follow the thread that Danny starts at the end of the season by saying they've taken it too slow for too long and then inviting her to move in. So yes, she will come to Boston, but we do have to work through the realities of, she has a whole life in New York that she needs to unwind from. She has a mom who's in a professional care facility. She has a daughter. And so all of those things need to be dealt with and figured out and sorted before she can fully commit to living in Boston with Danny," Sonnier noted.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston. Marg Helgenberger ("CSI" franchise, All Rise) will guest-star in a recurring role as Sarah's estranged biological mother, Gwen Silver.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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