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Boston Blue Preview: There's A Lot Happening in S02E06: "Bloodlines"

There's a lot going on in CBS's Boston Blue S02E06: "Bloodlines," including Marg Helgenberger starring as Sarah's estranged mother, Gwen.

Article Summary Boston Blue S02E06 "Bloodlines" packs in major drama as Danny slips back into rule-breaking after a baby is found abandoned.

Sarah faces a painful crossroads when her estranged mother Gwen, played by Marg Helgenberger, suddenly reenters her life.

Sean and Jonah launch a tense search for a fellow officer gone AWOL, adding another urgent mystery to Boston Blue.

Showrunners say Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan could appear on Boston Blue, but only if the story truly earns his return.

Welcome back to our pregame preview for CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier & Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue. We just want to make it clear that there are any number of reasons to check out a new episode when they hit. But promoting S02E06: "Bloodlines" with badass images of Sarah (Maggie Lawson) in action, gun in hand and rocking a wedding dress, was pretty much all we needed. That said, we also have Marg Helgenberger starring as Sarah's estranged mother, Gwen. Add a case involving a baby abandoned in a food delivery robot and the search for an official who's MIA into the mix, and it's safe to say that tonight's episode won't be lacking in action and intrigue. Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode:

Boston Blue Season 2 – S02E06: "Bloodlines" Preview

Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 6: "Bloodlines" – When Boston P.D. discovers a baby abandoned in a food delivery robot, Danny's anger causes him to slip back into his old rule-breaking ways. Also, Sarah faces a difficult decision when her estranged mother, Gwen (guest star Marg Helgenberger), reenters her life, and Sean and Jonah search for a fellow officer who went AWOL. Story by Estevan and directed by Monica Raymund.

Recently, the showrunners tackled a question that's been asked since Boston Blue was first announced. Will Tom Selleck's Commissioner Frank Reagan make an appearance? The good news? Sonnier and Margolis "would love" to have Selleck appear. But the showrunners make it clear that they're not going to do it "just for the sake of doing it," adding that the storyline reason needs to match the importance of Selleck returning to the role.

"It remains wish fulfillment on our part. We would love to have Tom, and to get to write for Tom would be a dream come true. Obviously, it's always going to come down to what's the right story to tell, and does it make sense to have Frank there for the character? It's a long, never-ending conversation, let's put it that way," Margolis shared during an interview with Screen Rant. "Because as much as we love Tom, we know how busy he is. It would just be a dream come true. So we're always trying to think of ways to make that story possible." Though it would be a "dream to write" for Selleck, Sonnier added, "It's got to be the right story, though. That's sort of the thing, we don't ever want to do it just for the sake of doing it. The right story that brings Frank into the world of 'Boston Blue' will present itself, and when it does, it's going to be an episode of television that we can only dream to write."

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston. Marg Helgenberger ("CSI" franchise, All Rise) will guest-star in a recurring role as Sarah's estranged biological mother, Gwen Silver.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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