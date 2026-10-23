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Boston Blue S02E03: "Fire In the Hole" Preview: Subway Shooting Impact

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Boston Blue, S02E03: "Fire In the Hole," we have a look ahead to the next two episodes.

Article Summary Boston Blue S02E03, "Fire In the Hole," puts Danny and Lena under intense pressure after a subway shooting injures a detective.

Sean and Jonah hunt for a key young witness, while Sarah clashes with Chief Lanigan over the case’s direction.

Boston Blue S02E04 teases a shocking shark murder mystery, as Danny and Lena track a killer tied to human remains.

S02E05 brings Jamie Reagan to Boston Blue for a diamond heist, family feud, and major fallout across multiple cases.

We're back with our weekly preview of the second season of Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue. In S02E03: "Fire In the Hole," an investigation into a subway station shooting that left a police detective critically injured brings down a ton of public and political pressure on Danny (Wahlberg) and Lena (Martin-Green). After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode, stick around for early looks at S02E04: "Everything Right Can Still Be Wrong" and S02E05: "Blood Diamonds."

Boston Blue Season 2: S02E03 – S02E05 Previews

Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 3: "Fire In the Hole" – When a subway station shootout leaves a detective critically injured, Danny and Lena race to determine what really happened before mounting public pressure and political fallout derail the investigation. Meanwhile, Sean and Jonah search for a young witness whose testimony could change everything, Sarah faces increasing conflict with Chief Lanigan over the direction of the case, and Sean grapples with how police work affects those closest to him. Story by John Dove and directed by Jackie Tejada. Xochitl Gomez returns as Penny Bravo, while Ron Lea returns as Chief Lanigan.

Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 4: "Everything Right Can Still Be Wrong" – When human remains are discovered inside a great white shark, Danny and Lena find themselves hunting a killer. Meanwhile, Sarah reopens a troubling case from her past, and Sean and Jonah get caught in the middle of a neighborhood feud. Story by Terri Kopp and directed by Jackie Tejada.

Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 5: "Blood Diamonds" – Jamie Reagan's (Will Estes) visit to Boston takes an unexpected turn when he and Danny are drawn into a diamond heist linked to a violent family feud, forcing the brothers to confront lingering tensions of their own. Meanwhile, Mae faces a difficult case after swatting results in a man's death, Lena investigates a series of suspicious deaths linked to one of Reverend Peters' parishioners, and Sarah and Seth encounter an unexpected hurdle while planning their wedding. Story by Brandon Margolis & Brandon Sonnier and directed by Monica Raymund. Xochitl Gomez returns as Penny Bravo, while Ron Lea returns as Chief Lanigan.

Recently, the showrunners tackled a question that's been asked since Boston Blue was first announced. Will Tom Selleck's Commissioner Frank Reagan make an appearance? The good news? Sonnier and Margolis "would love" to have Selleck appear. But the showrunners make it clear that they're not going to do it "just for the sake of doing it," adding that the storyline reason needs to match the importance of Selleck returning to the role.

"It remains wish fulfillment on our part. We would love to have Tom, and to get to write for Tom would be a dream come true. Obviously, it's always going to come down to what's the right story to tell, and does it make sense to have Frank there for the character? It's a long, never-ending conversation, let's put it that way," Margolis shared during an interview with Screen Rant. "Because as much as we love Tom, we know how busy he is. It would just be a dream come true. So we're always trying to think of ways to make that story possible." Though it would be a "dream to write" for Selleck, Sonnier added, "It's got to be the right story, though. That's sort of the thing, we don't ever want to do it just for the sake of doing it. The right story that brings Frank into the world of 'Boston Blue' will present itself, and when it does, it's going to be an episode of television that we can only dream to write."

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston. Marg Helgenberger ("CSI" franchise, All Rise) will guest-star in a recurring role as Sarah's estranged biological mother, Gwen Silver.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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