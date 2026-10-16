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Boston Blue Season 2 Ep. 2: "Ripple Effect" Preview: A Promising Lead

Along with an updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Boston Blue, S02E02: "Ripple Effect," we have a look at S02E03 and S02E04.

Article Summary Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 2, "Ripple Effect," sends Danny and Lena into a dangerous biker gang standoff.

CBS previews reveal a major lead in the Rodgers attack, plus fresh pressure on Mae, Sean, Jonah, and Baez.

Boston Blue Episode 3, "Fire In the Hole," centers on a subway shootout, political fallout, and a key witness.

Episode 4, "Everything Right Can Still Be Wrong," brings a shark murder case as Sarah reopens a troubling past case.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the second season of Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue. Along with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for S02E02: "Ripple Effect," we've got overviews and images for the following two episodes: October 23rd's S02E03: "Fire In the Hole" and October 30th's S02E04: "Everything Right Can Still Be Wrong."

Boston Blue Season 2: S02E02 – S02E04 Previews

Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 2: "Ripple Effect" – As Danny and Lena follow a promising lead in the attack on Detective Rodgers with the help of her father, they find themselves in an intense standoff with a dangerous biker gang. Meanwhile, Mae faces renewed pressure from political rival Thad Longfellow, Sean and Jonah attempt to make amends after a misstep at work, and Baez is confronted with an unexpected family matter. Story by Terence Paul Winter and directed by Sherwin Shilati. Marisa Ramirez returns as Maria Baez, while Erik King returns as Crispus "Chris" Williams, and Ryan Broussard returns as Detective Brian Rodgers.

Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 3: "Fire In the Hole" – When a subway station shootout leaves a detective critically injured, Danny and Lena race to determine what really happened before mounting public pressure and political fallout derail the investigation. Meanwhile, Sean and Jonah search for a young witness whose testimony could change everything, Sarah faces increasing conflict with Chief Lanigan over the direction of the case, and Sean grapples with how police work affects those closest to him. Story by John Dove and directed by Jackie Tejada. Xochitl Gomez returns as Penny Bravo, while Ron Lea returns as Chief Lanigan.

Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 4: "Everything Right Can Still Be Wrong" – When human remains are discovered inside a great white shark, Danny and Lena find themselves hunting a killer. Meanwhile, Sarah reopens a troubling case from her past, and Sean and Jonah get caught in the middle of a neighborhood feud. Story by Terri Kopp and directed by Jackie Tejada.

Recently, the showrunners tackled a question that's been asked since Boston Blue was first announced. Will Tom Selleck's Commissioner Frank Reagan make an appearance? The good news? Sonnier and Margolis "would love" to have Selleck appear. But the showrunners make it clear that they're not going to do it "just for the sake of doing it," adding that the storyline reason needs to match the importance of Selleck returning to the role.

"It remains wish fulfillment on our part. We would love to have Tom, and to get to write for Tom would be a dream come true. Obviously, it's always going to come down to what's the right story to tell, and does it make sense to have Frank there for the character? It's a long, never-ending conversation, let's put it that way," Margolis shared during an interview with Screen Rant. "Because as much as we love Tom, we know how busy he is. It would just be a dream come true. So we're always trying to think of ways to make that story possible." Though it would be a "dream to write" for Selleck, Sonnier added, "It's got to be the right story, though. That's sort of the thing, we don't ever want to do it just for the sake of doing it. The right story that brings Frank into the world of 'Boston Blue' will present itself, and when it does, it's going to be an episode of television that we can only dream to write."

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston. Marg Helgenberger ("CSI" franchise, All Rise) will guest-star in a recurring role as Sarah's estranged biological mother, Gwen Silver.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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