Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue Showrunners: Would Be "Dream to Write" Tom Selleck Return

Boston Blue Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis "would love" to have Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan) appear.

Article Summary Boston Blue showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis say a Tom Selleck return as Frank Reagan is a dream.

The duo stress any Boston Blue appearance by Frank Reagan must serve the story, not happen as simple fan service.

Margolis says talks about bringing Tom Selleck into Boston Blue are ongoing, with the right storyline still key.

Boston Blue Season 2 returns Friday with “The Crash” and “Ripple Effect,” launching Danny Reagan’s latest cases.

With "CBS Premiere Week" well underway, fans of Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue have a big Season 2 return to look forward to on Friday night. But with still a few days to go until the return of the Blue Bloods spinoff series, the showrunners are tackling a question that's been asked since Boston Blue was first announced. Will Tom Selleck's Commissioner Frank Reagan make an appearance? The good news? Sonnier and Margolis "would love" to have Selleck appear. But the showrunners make it clear that they're not going to do it "just for the sake of doing it," adding that the storyline reason needs to match the importance of Selleck returning to the role.

"It remains wish fulfillment on our part. We would love to have Tom, and to get to write for Tom would be a dream come true. Obviously, it's always going to come down to what's the right story to tell, and does it make sense to have Frank there for the character? It's a long, never-ending conversation, let's put it that way," Margolis shared during an interview with Screen Rant. "Because as much as we love Tom, we know how busy he is. It would just be a dream come true. So we're always trying to think of ways to make that story possible." Though it would be a "dream to write" for Selleck, Sonnier added, "It's got to be the right story, though. That's sort of the thing, we don't ever want to do it just for the sake of doing it. The right story that brings Frank into the world of 'Boston Blue' will present itself, and when it does, it's going to be an episode of television that we can only dream to write."

Boston Blue S02E01: "The Crash" & S02E02: "Ripple Effect" Preview

Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 1: "The Crash" – When a series of murders begins mirroring the infamous Boston Strangler killings, Danny and Lena race to stop a copycat killer before he strikes again. As panic grips the city, Jonah and Sean, fresh off their rookie year, as well as Henry Reagan, jump in to help Danny and Lena track down and arrest the killer. Also, Danny faces a career-defining promotion while Lena uncovers a lead that could link the attack on Detective Rodgers to a powerful figure. Story by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, and directed by Sherwin Shilati.

Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 1: "Ripple Effect" – As Danny and Lena follow a promising lead in the attack on Detective Rodgers with the help of her father, they find themselves in an intense standoff with a dangerous biker gang. Meanwhile, Mae faces renewed pressure from political rival Thad Longfellow, Sean and Jonah attempt to make amends after a misstep at work, and Baez is confronted with an unexpected family matter. Story by Terence Paul Winter and directed by Sherwin Shilati. Marisa Ramirez returns as Maria Baez, while Erik King returns as Crispus "Chris" Williams, and Ryan Broussard returns as Detective Brian Rodgers.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston. Marg Helgenberger ("CSI" franchise, All Rise) will guest-star in a recurring role as Sarah's estranged biological mother, Gwen Silver.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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