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Boston Blue Star Donnie Wahlberg Confirms Season 2 Filming Start

Filming on CBS's Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue Season 2 is now underway. Here's what Wahlberg had to share...

Article Summary Boston Blue Season 2 filming is officially underway, with Donnie Wahlberg confirming the CBS drama is back.

Donnie Wahlberg’s update follows Gloria Reuben teasing that Boston Blue Season 2 cameras would roll soon.

Boston Blue Season 2 opens after a small time jump, then dives into the shocking truck crash mystery from the finale.

Season 2 will also spotlight Mae’s re-election fight and Danny and Baez’s next steps toward building a life in Boston.

Last week, Gloria Reuben gave fans a heads-up that filming on the second season of CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue was kicking off very soon. Earlier today, Wahlberg made it official with an Instagram Stories post that fans of Grease would love – along with the message, "We're back!" (and some familiar faces hitting some moves).

Previously, Sonnier and Margolis shared early insights on a number of issues that will be in play once Season 2 premieres. From Brian's (Ryan Broussard) shocking car not-an-accident before the credits rolled and the importance of Mae's (Gloria Reuben) re-election campaign, to what the future holds for Danny (Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) moving forward, here's what the showrunners had to share – including how the series will kick off with a "small time jump."

Will "Blue Bloods" Season 2 Pick Up Immediately From the Season 1 Finale? Sonnier shared, "There will be a small time jump so that we can get beyond the recovery that Lena has to go through in order to get her and Danny back out on the streets together. But we will pick up that story, and we will fill in the blanks on what happened that night, and the case that we pick up and pushes us forward into Season 2 is who was driving that grey truck, what was that about, and where are they now? And so if not for just that small time jump, everything else will be pointed toward let's get to the bottom of what exactly happened at the end of Season 1."

Mae's Re-Election Will Be a "Big Story" for Her: "The reelection will be a big story for Mae. We love introducing Thad, played by Ward [Horton], as a foil to her at the end of this season. And what's going to be really interesting is seeing the pressure he puts on her when he starts playing politics and getting down in the mud and forcing Mae to respond while at the same time sticking to her priority of getting justice for the people of Boston," Margolis shared.

Baez & Her Family Will Be Joining Danny in Boston – Eventually: "We follow the thread that Danny starts at the end of the season by saying they've taken it too slow for too long and then inviting her to move in. So yes, she will come to Boston, but we do have to work through the realities of, she has a whole life in New York that she needs to unwind from. She has a mom who's in a professional care facility. She has a daughter. And so all of those things need to be dealt with and figured out and sorted before she can fully commit to living in Boston with Danny," Sonnier noted.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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