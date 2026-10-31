Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bradley walsh, channel 4, ghostwatch, uk

Is Bradley Walsh's Million Pound Shot A New Ghostwatch For Channel 4?

Could Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot game show end up being a new Ghostwatch for Channel 4 in 2026? Here are some of the clues...

Article Summary Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot lands on Channel 4 as a one-off 9 pm event with a secret twist and few rules revealed.

The show’s late reveal says contestants bring bank cards and risk their own money, raising major questions about legality.

Its Halloween-adjacent slot, Ghostwatch echoes and stunt-like setup hint Million Pound Shot may be satire, not straight quiz TV.

Channel 4’s provocative track record fuels theories Bradley Walsh’s Million Pound Shot is exposing gambling and TV manipulation.

Bradley Walsh's Million Pound Shot is a new TV game show scheduled for 9 pm on Sunday, the 1st of November 2026, on Channel 4 in the UK. Officially, it's a one-off quiz event in which three contestants compete for the chance to win up to £1 million, complete with a "huge secret twist" and a "curveball the audience won't see coming." The PR for it repeatedly asked, "Would you take the shot?" but the actual mechanism of the game show, usually the thing that draws most folk in, wasn't mentioned at all. And then suddenly it was revealed that contestants on the show would be gambling on questions with their own money, and were told to turn up to the studio with their own bank cards. They can win "Bet Balls", choose to take the money or risk firing them into the Million Pound Shot Machine to attempt to win a million. But what's really going on?

One-off quiz events are rare on British TV. Quizzes are usually commissioned as a pilot, or in short runs so a format can be tested. A solitary one-shot special airing at 9 pm, prime time on a Sunday night, is unusual for launching a mainstream game show, especially on Channel 4. Their last big mainstream game show hit a decade ago was the similarly titled The Million Pound Drop, which this title clearly reflects. Bradley Walsh is synonymous with ITV's The Chase, BBC's Gladiators and Blankety Blank. He is a prime-time, mainstream, family-friendly light-entertainment figure, not a natural Channel 4 booking, but has also been making a name for himself in quirky sci-fi/fantasy drama, specifically Doctor Who, where he played the companion Graham alongside Jodie Whittaker, the Thirteenth Doctor.

Also, there's the timing. The day after Hallowe'en, when the infamous Ghostwatch once aired on BBC 2, a drama purporting to be a live TV broadcast from a haunted house, with real daytime TV presenters, chat show hosts, and gigging comedians playing themselves as everything goes horrifically wrong. It's a show that Inside No. 9 has tried to reflect in Dead Line, as well as in their own "replacement" game show 3×3 with Lee Mack, when an episode was purportedly pulled.

At Channel 4, the show was greenlit by producer Tim Hancock, whose track record includes deliberately confrontational, headline-grabbing commissions, such as Greg Wallace's British Miracle Meat, a fake documentary that presented the harvesting of human meat as a serious investigation, mirroring Jonathan Swift's A Modest Proposal.

Also, as stated, the show, in which contestants gamble their own money, would be illegal under current UK broadcasting rules and regulations. And suddenly the whole thing looks more like a stunt looking to expose something about gambling and the way the public is tricked, seduced and used by the gambling industry, which also includes big game shows where contestants are encouraged to gamble, albeit not usually with their own money. It will also be a work of satire, taking in game shows, gambling, and playing out for real.

Of course Bradley Walsh's Million Pound Shot could still be exactly what it claims to be: a high-stakes quiz with an inventive late twist. Is it a live show with guns? Or it could be something entirely different; might we even have a death shown on screen, purporting to be live TV gone wrong, in the fashion of Noel Edmonds' Late Late Breakfast Show? Would you take the shot? It couldn't be Derren Brown again, could it, next year's Channel 4 show starting early?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!