Braun Strowman Promises to Carry WWE Title Through Anus of Backlash

The PG Era of WWE Raw is over! The upcoming WrestleMania Backlash PPV will feature the most outrageous and explicit storyline since the Katie Vick thing as Braun Strowman is set to carry a title belt through an anus. At least, that's what the Monster Among Men promised in a backstage interview after WWE Raw last night. Strowman won the right to be included in the WWE Championship at Backlash on May 16th by beating Drew McIntyre in the main event of Raw. After the show went off the air, Strowman gave an interview discussing his plans for the PPV, and that's where he revealed his X-rated desire.

"It means everything. It means everything that I've been saying for months and months and months has come true," said Strowman when Sarah Schreiber asked him about the upcoming title opportunity. "The monster is where he belongs, on the top of the food chain. I eat everything that's in my path. The Stroman Express is just rolling, and I'm rolling through WWE WrestleMania Backlash and I'm coming out the backside the new WWE champion."

Whether Strowman can fulfill his promise remains to be seen, as does whether or not NBC Universal will allow such an obscene event to air on the Peacock streaming service. However, one thing WWE fans know for certain: even if he does win, Braun Strowman carrying the title through the backside of WrestleMania Backlash will be far from the only turd birthed on the show.

WrestleMania Backlash takes place on Sunday, May 16th. Watch the full interview with Braun Strowman below.