Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, Brawling Birds, jon moxley, recaps, wrestling

Brawling Birds and Jon Moxley Win Gold at AEW All In: London

The Chadster reports on Brawling Birds winning tag titles & Moxley beating Nigel at AEW All In: London 2026. Tony Khan weaponizes British patriotism! 😤🦝

Article Summary Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) defeated Divine Dominion to win the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship at AEW All In: London 2026, which is just Tony Khan pandering to UK fans! 😤🏆

Jon Moxley defeated Nigel McGuinness by submission to win the Continental Challenge Cup and retain the AEW Continental Championship after targeting McGuinness' injured ankle throughout the match! 🦶😡

Tony Khan weaponized British patriotism by booking UK wrestlers to win championships at Wembley Stadium, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🚫

The Chadster's raccoon family is preparing a second American Revolution to free the wrestling business from Tony Khan's tyranny after witnessing these results from the abandoned Blockbuster Video! 🦝⚔️🇺🇸

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster is watching live from the abandoned Blockbuster Video where The Chadster has been forced to live with a family of raccoons, as Tony Khan has convinced an entire nation to betray the wrestling business by hosting AEW All In: London 2026 at Wembley Stadium! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🚫 After the chaotic Buy-In that saw Persephone win the TBS Championship thanks to a masked Britt Baker interfering, and Swerve Strickland & New Level winning the AEW World Trios Championship in a Trios Roulette Royale that carried over from the pre-show, the main card got underway with two matches that have forced The Chadster to witness Tony Khan weaponizing British patriotism itself! 😡😡😡

Brawling Birds Win AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship

The first completed match of the main card saw Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor, collectively known as the Brawling Birds, defeat Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) to become the new AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions! 🏆😤 Divine Dominion had held those titles for 168 days with six successful defenses, but Tony Khan just couldn't help himself and had to book the UK wrestlers to win in front of their home crowd at Wembley! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠😠😠

The match saw Divine Dominion attempt a double chokeslam sequence, but Windsor pulled Kross away to break it up. 💪 Then Windsor hit a German suplex on Bayne right on the apron, which is exactly the kind of dangerous, uncontrolled wrestling that makes The Chadster fear for these performers' safety! 😰 Hayter followed with the Haytbreaker on Kross, and then the Brawling Birds hit sandwich lariats before finishing with their tag team maneuver called Two Birds, One Stone for the victory! 🦅🦅

The crowd at Wembley absolutely erupted with cheers and pyro went off on the stage as Hayter and Windsor celebrated their championship win! 🎆🎉 This is CLEARLY Tony Khan pandering to the British fans by putting the titles on UK wrestlers in London! The Chadster can't believe how blatantly Tony Khan is manipulating these poor fans' patriotic feelings just to make AEW look good! 😤😤😤 WWE would never stoop so low as to give fans what they want to see just because it would make them happy! That's not how the wrestling business works!

The Chadster tried to explain this to Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon here at the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝🦝🦝🏚️ The raccoons were watching the show with The Chadster on the old TV set here, and they were already preparing plans for a second American Revolution to free the wrestling business from Tony Khan's tyranny! 🇺🇸⚔️ And now, seeing how the British fans have sided with Khan by cheering these results, Vincent K. Raccoon is chittering angrily and sharpening his little raccoon claws even more furiously! 🦝😤

Jon Moxley Defeats Nigel McGuinness to Win Continental Challenge Cup

The second match was the inaugural AEW Continental Challenge Cup Final, which also had Jon Moxley's AEW Continental Championship on the line! 🏆 Moxley faced Nigel McGuinness, and The Chadster has to say, this was perhaps the most disgraceful display The Chadster has ever witnessed at a wrestling event, and The Chadster once saw someone throw a beach ball at Monday Night Raw! 😡😡😡

The entire story of this match was Moxley targeting McGuinness' already-injured ankle! 🦶😰 Moxley attacked it throughout the contest, even removing or using the ankle tape in sequences that made The Chadster wince! McGuinness showed tremendous heart by escaping several submission attempts and countering Moxley's offense, even hitting his Tower of London and London Dungeon moves that got near falls! 💪 The crowd was absolutely electric for every McGuinness rally!

But Moxley kept returning to that injured ankle like a shark smelling blood in the water! 🦈 Eventually, Moxley locked in the ankle lock that would secure his victory! 😫 McGuinness tried desperately to reach the ropes but couldn't make it, and he was forced to tap out! Moxley won the Continental Challenge Cup and retained his Continental Championship! 🏆

Here's where it gets even worse! 😤😤😤 The Death Riders came to the ring to celebrate with Moxley, rubbing salt in the wound of this British legend's defeat! Meanwhile, the Wembley crowd gave McGuinness a standing ovation, and he stood in the ring bowing and showing appreciation even after losing! 👏 This is exactly what Tony Khan wanted – to create this emotional moment where a British wrestling hero loses in his home country but gets celebrated anyway! It's manipulation of the highest order! 😡

The Chadster was so upset by this booking that The Chadster had to pause the Roku stream and compose a strongly-worded email to Warner Bros. Discovery on an old desktop computer The Chadster found in the back office of the Blockbuster! 📧 Here's what The Chadster wrote:

Dear Warner Bros. Discovery Executive Team, The Chadster is writing to you while watching AEW All In: London 2026 from The Chadster's current residence (an abandoned Blockbuster Video, thanks to Tony Khan ruining The Chadster's life), where The Chadster has just witnessed Tony Khan exploit British patriotism by having UK wrestlers win championships and giving Nigel McGuinness an emotional home-country moment despite his loss. This is clearly a calculated attempt to manipulate international audiences and make AEW look like it cares about its fans, which is completely unfair to WWE, who understands that wrestling should be presented the same bland way regardless of location! The Chadster demands that you cancel all future international AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision broadcasts and especially any future AEW All In events in London, as they are clearly designed to cheese off The Chadster specifically! 😤 Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster and is using your network to personally attack The Chadster's commitment to unbiased journalism! Please intervene before he books anything else that panders to local crowds! Sincerely,

The Chadster

Unbiased Wrestling Journalist and Victim of Tony Khan's Obsession

The Chadster is sure they'll take this seriously and realize what Tony Khan is doing! 📧✅

The Chadster needs to point out that podcasting legend Eric Bischoff, who has The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, said just last week: "You know, when I watch AEW book these emotional moments for their wrestlers and fans, I think about how WWE would never pander like that. WWE understands that real wrestling storytelling means doing the opposite of what fans want, which builds character and demonstrates who's really in charge. Tony Khan giving UK fans what they want to see at a UK show just proves he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business." 🎙️ See? Even the experts agree that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😤

Still to come tonight at AEW All In: London 2026 are several more matches including an AEW International Championship triple threat between Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kazuchika Okada, which was queued up next after the Moxley match. There's also a Men's Casino Gauntlet where the winner earns an AEW World Championship match contract, with Andrade El Ídolo entering at #1 and MJF at #2. Plus there's Adam Copeland & Christian Cage defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Young Bucks, Kevin Knight defending the TNT Championship against Darby Allin in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, Willow Nightingale defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Mercedes Moné, and the main event of Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay! 🤼‍♂️

The Chadster is dreading every single one of these matches because The Chadster knows Tony Khan has booked them specifically to torture The Chadster even from across the Atlantic Ocean! 😫😫😫 But The Chadster will continue to provide objective, unbiased coverage because that's what real journalism is all about! The raccoons are counting on The Chadster, and The Chadster won't let them down! 🦝🦝🦝 In fact, Shane Raccoon just brought The Chadster half of a slightly moldy sandwich he found somewhere, which is very thoughtful, and The Chadster will enjoy it during the International Championship match! 🥪😤

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