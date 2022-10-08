Bray Wyatt Makes Highly Anticipated WWE Return at Extreme Rules

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE to turn an otherwise somewhat forgettable Extreme Rules into a memorable event. Wyatt appeared at the very end of the show, after Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a fight put match, Wyatt's return was preceded by a long sequence of video packages and Firefly Funhouse characters appearing in the crowd. Wyatt then appeared in a mask, which he removed as the crowd chanted "holy s**t." he then blew out his lantern, and the show ended with his new symbol, an upside-down mosquito for some reason.

You can watch the return of Bray Wyatt here:

You can also see highlights from Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules:

Earlier in the night, Finn Balor defeated Edge in an "I Quit" match. Edge took all the punishment Balor and the rest of Judgment Day had to throw at him, and was bailed out once by Rey Mysterio, and once by his wife, Beth Phoenix. But despite his defiant attitude, Edge was finally compelled to say the words when Rhea Ripley threatened to give Phoenix a conchairto. And of course, she did it anyway.

The other thing that we haven't covered yet was The Miz interacting with Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty throughout the night, which, of course, ended with Miz getting choked out by Dexter Lumis.

Earlier in the night, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to win the Smackdown Women's Championship (the actual one, Michael Cole) in an Extreme Rules match, and The Brawling Brutes beat Imperium in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match. You can see highlights from those matches here. Also, Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre in a strap match after Scarlett maced McIntyre, and Bianca Belair successfully defended the Raw Women's Championship against Bayley. Those highlights are here.