Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: breaking bad, obituary

Breaking Bad: Cranston, Paul, Gunn & More Pay Tribute to RJ Mitte

Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, and others took to social media to honor and remember Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte.

Article Summary Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, and more pay tribute to RJ Mitte after his death at 34.

Cranston remembers RJ Mitte’s joy, determination, and advocacy, while urging anyone in crisis to call or text 988.

Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul share heartfelt memories of RJ Mitte, honoring his kindness, humor, and resilience.

Bob Odenkirk, Dean Norris, Giancarlo Esposito, and Daniel Moncada also remember the beloved Breaking Bad actor.

The Breaking Bad community continues to grieve the sudden passing of RJ Mitte, 34, on October 12. The One Eye Open (2026) star broke out as Walter White Jr., the son of Walter White Sr. (Bryan Cranston) and Skyler White (Anna Gunn), appearing in 56 of the 62 episodes of the AMC crime drama across all five seasons of the Vince Gilligan-created series. Walter Jr. has cerebral palsy, and Mitte adjusted his speech and movement to portray the character. The series focuses on Walt Sr., a chemistry teacher who quits his job when he finds out he has cancer and decides to make and deal methamphetamine to pay for his treatment, dealing with the criminal elements along the way. Cranston, Gunn, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, and others took to social media to pay tribute. The following contains mentions of suicide; reader discretion is advised.

Breaking Bad Stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, and More Remember RJ Mitte

Sharing a picture alongside Mitte, Cranston wrote on Instagram, "I'm in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination. Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him – but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show – but still a kid. That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor. He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community."

He continued, "All that promise and potential now is such a loss. It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago – figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don't know if that lunch would have changed his future…But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed…I'll miss you, son. I can't stop there without imploring anyone who is contemplating suicide to please call for the support you need at 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (https://988lifeline.org/). There is hope."

Gunn shared a statement with People, "I was immediately struck by the depth and complexity of someone so young. He was gentle and bold, exceedingly kind and wickedly funny, a bit rebellious (like any teenager) yet eager to learn and hone his craft. Above all, he was doggedly determined that his disability would not impede him, but would instead give him the opportunity to enlighten and educate others through his nakedly truthful portrayal of Walt 'Flynn' Jr."

She continued, "How lucky we were that RJ came into the Breaking Bad family and lit up our lives. How lucky I was to play his TV mom, to watch him evolve and expand as an actor and human being as the seasons went by, and for all the years after as he continued to serve his community with tireless advocacy and philanthropic work. I was so proud of him; we all were. Truly are no words to express the heartbreak of a loss this profound, the loss of a beautiful young man who had such an impact upon this world, with still so much ahead of him. What I choose to remember and cherish today are the quiet, personal moments I shared with my beloved TV son," she wrote. "Moments of mutual support and understanding, of belly-aching laughter and silliness, of care and deep love. You live in my heart forever, my dearest RJ. If you are struggling, please call for the support you need at 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (https://988lifeline.org)."

Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, Walter Sr.'s former student who partners with him on the meth trade, shared a video of Mitte on his Instagram and wrote, "RJ, You have always been an inspiration for so many. I am so sorry you were hurting my friend. I wish we knew. You constantly had a smile on your face and you took every single challenge that was given to you with such confidence and grace. I met you when you were a little boy and watched you grow into a beautiful young man. Taking on every challenge head on. The last time we saw each other I kept calling you Superman. You reminded me of him. You reminded me of him because you always led with kindness and strength. It was blinding."

He continued, "You were born into a world with challenges but you never let any of that stand in your way. I'm so sorry RJ. What an absolute tragic loss. I love you my friend. I loved your mother. Your sister. I loved your laugh and how much fun you had riding the wave we were all blessed to be on with Breaking Bad. I hope whoever is reading this note that feels lost or sad or uncertain about the future please say something. Life is so damn special. It's impossible that we exist, but yet we all are here. There is so much going on in all of our lives but far too much beauty in this world to ignore. We need to focus on that. We must suffocate the noise and focus on each other. Hold each other up. That's what this life is all about. Connect with someone you care about and say I love you. RJ, I love you my friend. I'm so sorry. AP"

Bob Odenkirk, who played lawyer Saul Goodman, told People, "Whenever I saw him, he was meeting the world with positivity and a strong desire to connect. This is simply, deeply sad." You can check out the tributes from Mitte's other castmates in the links and below: Dean Norris (Hank Schrader), Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring), and Daniel Moncada (Leonel Salamanca).

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988.

Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ

I am heartbroken

Though RJ didn't play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can't believe it. Thinking of him and… — Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) October 12, 2026

I'm here. RIP RJ we love you 🫶 https://t.co/kZhd0h8CV0 — Daniel Moncada (@DanielMoncadaTV) October 16, 2026

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