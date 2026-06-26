Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: Breaking Bear, Tubi

Breaking Bear: Yogi Bear Meets Walter White in Tubi Animated Series

Brendan Fraser, Elizabeth Hurley, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Annie Murphy, and Josh Gad star in the Tubi series Breaking Bear - here's a look!

What's not to like about Tubi's upcoming adult animated series, Breaking Bear? You got a parody of the AMC drama Breaking Bad led by a dream ensemble cast featuring a Bedazzled (2000) reunion between stars (Oscar winner) Brendan Fraser (Pressure) and Elizabeth Hurley (Strictly Confidential). Complementing them are Emmy winners Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy: The Vampire Slayer) and Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), and Josh Gad (Spaceballs: The New One).

Breaking Bear: What We Know

Tubi's Breaking Bear is a fur-flying, law-breaking, forest-saving rampage following a dysfunctional family of bears who go full criminal to stop frackers, mobsters, and a psychotic wolf pack from destroying their home. As they spiral deeper into the criminal abyss, they face off against biker gangs, an egomaniacal news anchor, and their own spectacular talent for self-sabotage.

Fraser, Gellar, and Gad play bear siblings Jer, Blair, and Allistair. Jer is the oldest, but far from the brightest. Blair is the middle sister and the brains of the family. Alistar is the baby brother and wildcard of the bunch. Murphy plays Tawny, a human news anchor with career ambitions to move her way up. Hurley plays the Wolf Queen, the fierce and unyielding guardian of the forest, locked in bitter rivalry with the Bears. As threats loom, she means to protect the forest by any means necessary.

"With Brendan, Sarah, Annie, Elizabeth, and Josh, we have an incredible cast of series regulars," said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi, told Deadline. "Breaking Bear is our wild, no-holds-barred send-up of classic mob sagas—from Scarface to Goodfellas—as a dysfunctional crew of bears crash headfirst into the world of crime, all in a desperate bid to save their forest. It's bold, it's chaotic, and we're here for every outrageous second."

Executive producers are Tom DeLonge (Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker), Stan Spry (Creepshow), Jeff Holland (Creepshow), Bradford Bricke (Twelve Forever), Julien Nitzberg (The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia), Fraser, Gellar, and Gad. Breaking Bear, which also features the voices of Chris Parnell, Matthew Lillard, Chris Diamantopoulos, Harland Williams, Tony Plana, Jackie Beat, and Gabbi Kosmidis, will premiere July 24th on Tubi.

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