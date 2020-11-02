Bridgerton: Netflix Teaser Announces The Social Season Is Soon Upon Us

Just last month, viewers had their first chance to see what Shondaland head Shonda Rhimes and creator/EP Chris Van Dusen have in store when their upcoming series adaptation of author Julia Quinn's novels ahead of its December 25 debut. But as great as those preview images were (check them out below), they can't offer the same vibe that a teaser can- which is exactly what Netflix's Bridgerton released on Monday morning. From what we've seen so far? We're feeling very confident about having placed it on our "The Bleeding Cool Top 30 TV Series Influencers 2020" list at the end of last year.

Bridgerton | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

But don't just take our word for it. With the social season soon to be upon us, here's a look at the official teaser for Netflix's Bridgerton:

With the series set to bow on December 25th, fans were introduced last month to Lady Whistledown, our guide during the social season who is taking it upon herself to keep us informed throughout. To start things off, Lady Whistledown introduced us to the "who's who" who make up "The Ton" with teases of the drama that lies ahead. But as we're told by our gracious hostess, "The Bridgerton family is more than prepared…"

"For their eldest daughter, Miss Daphne Bridgerton, to enter the marriage market."
BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

"For their eldest daughter, Miss Daphne Bridgerton, to enter the marriage market."

"Meanwhile, Lady Featherington is shepherding three daughters through the endless events of the season…"
BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020
"Meanwhile, Lady Featherington is shepherding three daughters through the endless events of the season…"
BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

"Meanwhile, Lady Featherington is shepherding three daughters through the endless events of the season…"

"As well as an unexpected houseguest with secrets of her own."
BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

"As well as an unexpected houseguest with secrets of her own."

"And while our dear Ton loves to imagine the many outcomes of the social season…"
BRIDGERTON Cr. NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX © 2020

"And while our dear Ton loves to imagine the many outcomes of the social season…"

"And while our dear Ton loves to imagine the many outcomes of the social season…"
BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020
Bridgerton
BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

"It is Her Majesty The Queen who will have the final say…"

Bridgerton
BRIDGERTON  Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

"Of course, a certain outspoken Lady Danbury will try her hardest to ensure The Duke finds a match this season."

Bridgerton
BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

"Though it appears someone may have already captured his attention…"

Bridgerton
BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

"Do consider yourself informed, dear reader. I shall see you on December 25 – Yours truly, Lady Whistledown"

Bridgerton released new preview images and key art (Images: Netflix)
Bridgerton released new preview images and key art (Images: Netflix)

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London's competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent's footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne's prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes' mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society's expectations for their future. Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

Inspired by Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, the Netflix series also stars Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter, and Harriet Cains– with Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

