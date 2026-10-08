Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: bridgerton

Bridgerton: Young Violet-Focused Spinoff Gets Netflix Green Light

Netflix has given a limited series green light for a spinoff from EP Shonda Rhimes's Bridgerton, spotlighting Lady Violet's younger years.

Article Summary Netflix has greenlit a Bridgerton limited series centered on young Violet and her romance with Edmund Bridgerton.

Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini will write, showrun, and executive produce the new Bridgerton spinoff.

Bridgerton Season 5 will spotlight Francesca and Michaela Stirling when the hit Netflix drama returns in 2027.

Jess Brownell says Season 5 leans into yearning and queer joy, making its sapphic Bridgerton romance a major step.

With the fifth season of Showrunner Jess Brownell and EP Shonda Rhimes's Bridgerton set to spotlight Hannah Dodd's Lady Francesca Stirling and Masali Baduza's Michaela Stirling when the hit streaming series returns in 2027, Netflix announced that the show's universe will be expanding in a very big way. On Thursday, the streaming service announced that a limited series spotlighting the romance of young Violet (played by Ruth Gemmell in the original series) and her eventual husband, Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, the parents of Bridgerton's eight siblings. Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini are the writers, showrunners, and executive producers on the limited series. Stemming from Netflix and Shondaland, the series also sees Tom Verica and Betsy Beers serving as executive producers.

Bonded by the death of Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli), the fifth season will check in with them after a two-year time jump. "It feels groundbreaking. Obviously, there are a lot of great shows that have depicted queer love. We're not the first by any means," shared Brownell says. "But to make an entire Bridgerton season about a sapphic relationship feels huge." Joining the cast this season are Jacqueline Boatswain as Helen Stirling, Tega Alexander as Christopher Anderson, and Gemma Knight Jones as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth.

"[Queer love stories] have traditionally been excluded from things like period dramas — and queer people did exist, have always existed, and will always exist," Dodd noted. Baduza added, "It's been really special to have Jess guide us on this journey, because she's very excited about this story. What we really want to achieve is giving a realistic view of queer love onscreen and [giving them] a happily ever after." If there's already a foundational theme to the season, the showrunner shares that it would be yearning. "If there's anything really specific about this season, it is the yearning. It's big-time yearning," she noted. "It's going to be a season about queer joy. It is not going to be a season about queer trauma. … We're having so much fun!"

Inspired by Author Julia Quinn's novel When He Was Wicked, here's the overview for Season 5: "The fifth season of Bridgerton spotlights introverted middle daughter Francesca. Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Francesca decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. But when John's cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Francesca's complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions."

"I've said from the beginning that this show, in so many ways, is about allowing people to see themselves represented, allowing themselves to dream, and imagine themselves in these fantastical roles," Brownell says. "It never felt right to not be inclusive of queer love as well within that fantasy."

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