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Bronson Reed, Soul Train Awards & South Park: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bronson Reed, Scrubs, Soul Train Awards 2026, Fraggle Rock, South Park, Doctor Who, Zack Snyder, and more!

Article Summary Bronson Reed headlines the latest BCTV Daily Dispatch, with news on the WWE star’s reported death at 38.

WWE SmackDown joins Bronson Reed in today’s TV lineup, alongside Soul Train Awards 2026 viewing details.

South Park drops its Season 29 anthem with Brad Paisley, while Fraggle Rock unwraps a holiday special update.

Doctor Who, Scrubs, Sakamoto Days, Avengers: Doomsday, and Zack Snyder round out another packed dispatch.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bronson Reed, Scrubs, WWE SmackDown, Soul Train Awards 2026, Avengers: Doomsday, Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift, South Park, Sakamoto Days, Goo Goo Dolls, Dig, Doctor Who, Zack Snyder, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 28th, 2026:

WWE's Bronson Reed Passed Away at 38 From Medical Complications

Scrubs S02E09: My Worthless Peon & S02E10: My Wonderful Life Previews

WWE SmackDown Preview: Tag Team Gold and a Team USA Reckoning

Soul Train Awards 2026: Here's Your Updated Preview/Viewing Guide!

Avengers: Doomsday – International Trailer And TV Spots

Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift: Tartaglia Talks Special, Henson & More

South Park, Brad Paisley Release S29 Anthem "We Are South America"

Sakamoto Days Season 2 Set for Jan. 18th; Trailer, Key Art Released

Goo Goo Dolls Won't Be Denied: Buffalo Bills Release Halftime Show

Dig: Brennan Lee Mulligan Talks Poehler-Schur Series, Dropout & More

Tom Baker's Doctor Who, Spawn, And The Leake Street Graffiti Of London

Doctor Who Star Billie Piper on What Christopher Eccleston Taught Her

From DCU to GT41: Zack Snyder Brings "Rebel Moon" Magic to Ford Racing

Doctor Who, The Rockford Files, Einstein & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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