Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Bronson Reed, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling, wwe

Bronson Reed, Stuck in Saudi Arabia, Deserves a Heroic 40% Pay Cut

An injured Bronson Reed reportedly remained in Saudi Arabia after WWE Crown Jewel, and The Chadster knows true loyalty deserves a slightly smaller corporate sacrifice.

Article Summary Fightful says Bronson Reed remained in Saudi Arabia after Crown Jewel—now that is company loyalty! 😤🫡

WWE medical staff and a top international executive were onsite with Reed, according to Fightful Select. 🏥📊

Oba Femi launched Reed from the stage through a table after Reed interfered in the tag title match. 💥🪑

The Chadster demands TKO reward Reed with only a 40% pay cut—ten merciful percentage points better! 🏆📉

Auughh man! Bronson Reed has given the wrestling world a lesson in loyalty so powerful that every TKO executive should pause between spreadsheet tabs and salute. 😤🫡 Fightful reported Tuesday that Reed remained in Saudi Arabia after sustaining an injury following his WWE Crown Jewel involvement. Fightful Select reported that a WWE medical-team member and a top international executive were onsite with Reed, which is exactly the sort of compassionate corporate efficiency that makes The Chadster proud to be the industry's most unbiased journalist. 🏥📊

Reed was not booked in a match at WWE Crown Jewel, but he still showed up for The Vision by interfering while Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defended the World Tag Team Championship against Penta and Je'Von Evans. WWE's official results say Oba Femi arrived to fend off Reed, throwing him from the stage through a table before Penta and Evans won the titles. The Chadster's own completely objective Crown Jewel review already recognized this as value-added personnel utilization. 💼🔥 Reed did extra work, absorbed the consequences and Fightful says he then remained in Saudi Arabia. If that is not commitment to shareholder value, what is? 💰👏

Oba Femi is here, and WWE captured the moment he took out Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel. — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

F4W's report said the Fightful Select update described claimed rib and kidney injuries. The most important thing is that Reed gets the care and recovery time he needs. The second most important thing is that everyone understands how nobly he protected WWE's brand by taking this bump after appearing in Riyadh without even having his own match. 🩺🌍 AEW wrestlers probably expect things like "scheduled work" and "return flights," because Tony Khan does not understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😡✈️

Bronson Reed Has Earned a Historic Reward

That is why The Chadster is proposing an unprecedented corporate honor. The next time TKO needs to cut costs, assuming they decide not to release him, Bronson Reed should receive only a 40% pay cut while ordinary independent contractors get 50%. 🏆📉 Ten whole percentage points of mercy! Some people may ask why a brave company man should get any cut at all. Those people do not understand modern sports entertainment, where the greatest reward for loyalty is being allowed to sacrifice slightly less than everyone else. 💵🙏

Think about what Reed has accomplished. He appeared in Riyadh for WWE Crown Jewel, interfered in the match, got launched through furniture, sustained a serious injury, and then got left behind in a literal war zone. How many AEW wrestlers can put something like that on their résumé! 📄✨ TKO should print out a certificate with the worse "MOST LOYAL EMPLOYEE" across the top, right above a tasteful line explaining that the award has no cash value and may be revoked during restructuring. The Chadster has never seen a stronger case for reduced financial devastation. 😤🏅

As readers know, The Chadster is currently living in the abandoned Blockbuster Video that Tony Khan forced The Chadster to share with five raccoons after costing The Chadster his home, marriage, sexual potency and beloved Mazda Miata. 📼🦝 Even under these conditions, The Chadster still makes sure to dutifully subscribe to all streaming services that air WWE content two separate paid memberships to Club WWE? That's because The Chadster, like Bronson Reed, understands that nothing in life, be it personal safety, proximity to an active war zone, or even a beloved sports car that Keighleyanne is probably letting that guy Gary drive around right now is more important than TKO shareholder profits. 🚗💔

The Raccoons Make Bronson Reed a Card

When The Chadster explained Reed's situation, Vincent K. Raccoon immediately called an emergency meeting on the old Blockbuster returns counter. 🦝📋 Linda Raccoon found a clean piece of cardboard inside a discarded copy of The Marine, then carefully wrote "GET WELL SOON, BRONSON" in red marker. Vincent supervised from a stack of late-fee notices, occasionally stamping one paw on the cardboard to remind everyone that morale projects still require executive oversight. 🐾❤️

Hunter Raccoon drew a tiny table with a stick figure crashing through it, but Linda gently covered that part with a silver WWE sticker because a recovery card should focus on positive brand memories. 🪑✨ Stephanie Raccoon made a gold border from shredded candy wrappers and added the phrase "THANK YOU FOR PROTECTING SHAREHOLDER VALUE." Meanwhile, Shane Raccoon chewed one corner into what The Chadster believes is the TKO logo, though it may also be the shape of a half-eaten chicken nugget. 🦝💼

The family signed the inside with five muddy paw prints. Vincent added a proposed compensation package: 60% of Reed's current pay, one complimentary hospital pudding, and first refusal on any future tables that need breaking during an international premium live event. 📝🍮 Linda hissed and changed the pudding to two puddings, proving collective bargaining can work when management retains final approval. The Chadster has never been prouder of them. 🦝👏

What Have Tony Khan and AEW Done to Support Bronson Reed?

And where are Tony Khan and AEW in all this? Nowhere, apparently. 😡🗺️ There is no indication in the reporting that AEW has offered to send so much as a sympathy fruit basket to Reed while he recovers overseas, which is exactly the kind of cold-hearted indifference The Chadster has come to expect from a company that does not understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🍇💔 Why is everyone talking about how WWE put one of their wrestlers in danger while ignoring the fact that AEW could be demonstrating basic industry-wide concern instead of concentrating on producing more crowd-pleasing wrestling shows that take place in countries not currently under constant threat of missile attacks. 🙄📺

WWE is out there doing everything it can to protect the safety of its wrestlers (except for not sending them to war-torn countries if it would cost WWE too much money) while AEW callously does nothing to help Bronson Reed as he's stuck in a hospital in Riyadh. 🏥✈️ If Tony Khan truly cared about wrestling rather than obsessively trying to cheese off The Chadster, he would at least acknowledge the brave sacrifice Reed made for a rival company's premium live event. 😤🫡 Auughh man! So unfair! Instead, AEW's silence in this matter shows which company really cares about its performers. 💼👏

WWE Knows How to Take Care of Business

Biased critics will focus on Reed being injured far from home. The Chadster sees Fightful Select's report that WWE personnel were onsite with him, which is the perfect balance between humanity and quarterly momentum. 🏥📈 A lesser company might let concern interrupt the content production machine, but, just as The Chadster is sure Bronson Reed would want it, WWE is churning along without him. WWE understands what Tony Khan doesn't: no individual is bigger than the brand and nothing is more important than quarterly earnings reports. 🎤💰

Reed deserves a full and speedy recovery, followed by the honor of returning to work for the company whose interests he served so courageously (unless they no longer need him in which case they should release him and he should be grateful they ever gave him a chance in the first place despite how clearly injury-prone he is). 💪❤️ And when the sacred cost-cutting spreadsheet finally reaches his name, The Chadster hopes someone remembers the extra time overseas, the table he broke and the international executive Fightful says was onsite. A 40% pay cut. Not one percentage point more. That is how WWE can show the world that loyalty still means something in this business. Auughh man! What an inspiring company man! 😤🏆

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