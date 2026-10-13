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Brooklyn Nine-Nine Creator, Cast Remember Andre Braugher at NYCC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor and stars Melissa Fumero and Joe Lo Truglio shared their favorite memories of the late Andre Braugher.

Article Summary Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor and cast members honored Andre Braugher during an emotional NYCC reunion panel.

Goor praised Andre Braugher’s humanity, comic brilliance, and the joy he brought to Captain Raymond Holt.

A hilarious Brooklyn Nine-Nine memory revealed Braugher’s intense police research left Andy Samberg stunned on day one.

Melissa Fumero and Joe Lo Truglio shared heartfelt, funny memories of Braugher’s singing and signature on-set caw-caw.

It's hard to believe that it's been five years since the end of the police procedural Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but for the creators and cast, it's harder Andre Braugher, who passed in 2023 after a battle with lung cancer, isn't around to celebrate with them at New York Comic Con as creator Dan Goor and stars Melissa Fumero (Det/Sgt Amy Santiago), Joe Lo Truglio (Det. Charles Boyle), Stephanie Beatriz (Det Rosa Diaz) reflect on the NBC/Fox series that ran for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021, and Braugher, the heart and soul of the precinct as Capt./Deputy Commissioner Raymond Holt at the series panel (via Entertainment Weekly)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Creator & Stars on Their Favorite Series Memories & Andre Braugher

"For a character who never smiled on purpose, his smile stands out, I guess," Goor started on Braugher. "Actually, it is the one thing that really makes me wonder how we could do a reunion. I just don't know we would do it — but we could find a way. Andre's humanity. His unbelievable talent. His seriousness in being funny. His joy in being funny. He hadn't really done a comedy like this before, and he was so joyous about it." Goor reflected how the actors got to learn how to be police officers: "When we started the show, the other thing we did is we had advisors come in to just talk about what it was like to be a police officer," he said. "And there were these two guys, and we all sat down. It was the actors, and there was only Mike [Schur] and me, I think… [we] were the only writers there."

Goor said after star Andy Samberg (Det. Jake Peralta) asked his question to the advisors about the dumbest thing they've ever seen on the job, Braugher, who previously played Det. Frank Pembleton on the NBC drama Homicide: Life on the Street, had a different approach: "[He said,] 'Take me through your day the moment before you wake up until one minute after you fall asleep and then we'll talk about your dreams.' And it was serious!" he said as the audience laughed. "And then Andy texted me, and he was like, 'Can I see you in your office? What the fuck is going on!?'"

Fumero added, "I remember sitting on the couch and being like, 'God, I'm not a good actor! I didn't think of half of these questions!'" Lo Truglio also chimed in, "Andre was just… So lucky to have time spent with him," he said. "One thing I remember about Andre is when the scene would end, he would say 'cut!' And, after a while, there was a thing that started to happen which was [caw-caw]! And so, a few seasons in, we got [caw-caw]! So we'd do a scene, and then you'd see Andre just stand up and [caw-caw]! It was the best!" Fumero shared a fond memory, "There are so many, and a lot of them are just for me to have, but I loved hearing him. He sang every day in his room," she remembered. "My dressing room was next to his, so I heard his playlist every day. And I got so used to hearing his music that when I was pregnant, I got really good at power napping, like whatever he was playing would lull me to sleep." For more on Fumero and Beatriz's responses, you can check out the entire interview. You can stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which also stars Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Chelsea Peretti, on Peacock.

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