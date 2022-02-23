Buddy Murph– Sorry, Buddy Matthews Arrives on AEW Dynamite

Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy during his time in WWE, made his official AEW debut on AEW Dynamite this week. Murphy appeared after the lights went out while the Kings of the Black Throne, Malakai Black and Brody King, assaulted Penta Oscura, the dark form of Penta El Zero Miedo, after losing to Penta and Pac in a tag team match. Murphy at first teased attacking Black and King, but ended up joining them as a member of the House of Black.

Matthews' appearance was reported by dirt sheets earlier in the day and had been rumored for weeks. In fact, it may have been the only thing in the world this week more telegraphed than Russia's invasion of Ukraine. but it was still so shocking it caused the official AEW Twitter account to almost say a swear word.

Matthews was looking even more jacked than usual, and it didn't go unnoticed by the commentary team. Those abs weren't painted on like Chris Jericho's later in the night.

Tony Khan soon took to Twitter to make things official, as he does. After all, you can't be All Elite without one of these graphics.

Clearly, the AEW Universe has been shaken to its foundation and will never be the same again. Well, until whatever Tony Khan has planned next week, that is. Then the AEW Universe will be shaken to its foundations all over again.

