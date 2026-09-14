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Buffy: Gellar & Boreanaz Honor Anniversary, Remember Those Who Passed

Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz honored the show and its cast, with Gellar getting in a dig at Hulu.

Article Summary Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz reunited at the 2026 Emmys for the 30th anniversary.

Presenting onstage, the Buffy duo joked about Angel’s age and revisited the iconic Buffy-Angel romance.

Gellar appeared to jab Hulu over the stalled New Sunnydale revival, hinting Buffy fans may never get that answer.

The Buffyverse tribute also honored late cast members Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Head, and Michelle Trachtenberg.

In honor of the upcoming 30th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers) and David Boreanaz (Angel) were on hand tonight for the 2026 Emmy Awards. After reuniting on the red carpet before the big show, Gellar and Boreanaz came out to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, the duo joked about the age differences of their characters. "A teenage girl chosen by fate to fight vampires, demons, and forces of darkness, and then she falls in love with a vampire with a soul carrying around a couple 100 years of regret," Gellar said. "And much, much older vampire with a soul and agonizing remorse about his past. For those of you who don't know, his character was 241 years old."

Gellar also took a moment to twist the knife on Hulu for not moving forward with the "New Sunnydale" revival series. "You know, Sarah, I always thought Angel and Buffy might end up together," Boreanaz says at one point. "Well, I guess we won't find out!" Gellar retorted, offering a very telling look. Before reading the nominees, Gellar and Boreanaz also took a moment to remember those the "Buffyverse" has lost, like Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Head, and Michelle Trachtenberg.

Sarah Michelle Gellar & David Boreanaz have a Buffy reunion and give nod to late cast members Anthony Head, Michelle Trachtenberg and Nicholas Brendon #Emmys pic.twitter.com/zpLcscG3NR — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 15, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at Gellar and Boreanaz reuniting on the red carpet earlier in the evening, including the duo explaining to the red carpet press why they're not going to kiss for the cameras:

Sarah Michelle Gellar had the perfect response to a photographer asking her to kiss her 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' co-star David Boreanaz on the #Emmys carpet. 😭 pic.twitter.com/DtwbtEkF9f — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 14, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz Reflect on "The Prom"

It was on May 11, 1999, when the 20th episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 3 (our favorite season) first hit our screens. Nearly 25 years later, "The Prom" (directed by David Solomon and written by Marti Noxon) is still considered to be one of the finest episodes of the beloved series' seven-season run. After a conversation with Buffy's mother, Joyce (Kristine Sutherland), Angel makes the decision to break up with Buffy for the sake of her future happiness, adding that he plans on leaving Sunnydale once the big-bad smackdown is over. A senior prom and way too many hellhounds later, the episode ends on a rare, uplifting note, with Sunnydale High finally giving Buffy the recognition that she deserved for the sacrifices that she's made as their protector. And though he claimed that it didn't change how things were between them, Angel arrives in time (and in a tux) to give Buffy an amazing prom dance.

Boreanaz made it clear that "The Prom" is an episode that stuck with him, sharing a screencap from Buffy & Angel's dance with the caption, "Time stands still, In a moment. #AngelBuffy" back in 2024, honoring the episode and the final moments. Not long after, Gellar checked in with a response that led to a brief exchange that had our inner geeks high-fiving:

Here's a look at Boreanaz's post, sharing a look back at a moment that was both heartwarming and heartbreaking:

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