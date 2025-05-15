Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Gellar Shares Video of Armstrong Learning She's The Next Slayer

Check out Ryan Kiera Armstrong learning from Sarah Michelle Gellar that she's been cast in Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival pilot.

Earlier today, the news hit that Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Disney+'s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew) would be joining co-star and EP Sarah Michelle Gellar for Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival pilot. "From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side. To have that kind of emotional intelligence and talent at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room,' Gellar shared about Armstrong's casting. "We are so overjoyed to have found this generation's slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong; she absolutely blew us away — there is no question in our mind that she is the chosen one," the Zuckermans added. Now, we're getting a chance to check out the moment when Armstrong learned the good news from Gellar, as well as Armstrong's reaction to being cast.

"I want to introduce you to @ryankarmstrong. From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side. To have that kind of emotional intelligence and talent at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room. Welcome to #NewSunnydale #btvs," Gellar wrote as the caption to her post, which also included the video of Gellar sharing the good news with Armstrong:

"I'm so beyond thankful and excited to share that I am going to be a part of the BTVS universe!!! i am so excited for this journey with you @sarahmgellar i am in awe of you. Thank you so much @joannecolonna_official and @abbybluestone for believing in me. I would never ever be here without you guys. Thank you, Chloe Zhao, for trusting me, im such a fan. I'm still in so much shock and disbelief. @noralzee and @lillazuck, I'm so SO excited to work with you both. Finally, thank you to my amazing parents that have allowed me to do my dream, love uuuu. I WONT LET YOU GUYS DOWN!! 💘💘" Armstrong wrote in response to being cast alongside Gellar:

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios.

