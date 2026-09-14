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Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & David Boreanaz Hit Emmys Red Carpet

It was a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion on the Emmy Awards red carpet between Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz - here's a look!

Article Summary Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz reunited on the 2026 Emmys red carpet.

The Buffy reunion arrives as the Television Academy honors the series during its 30th anniversary celebration.

Gellar and Boreanaz also joked with press about why they would not kiss for cameras during the Emmys reunion.

The post also revisits Buffy favorite "The Prom," including Boreanaz and Gellar reflecting on its iconic final dance.

In honor of the upcoming 30th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers) and David Boreanaz (Angel) will be on hand tonight for the 2026 Emmy Awards, as the Television Academy honors the hit series. But we didn't have to wait until the show to see Gellar and Boreanaz, with the duo taking some time on the Emmys red carpet for early looks at them together.

Here's a look at Gellar and Boreanaz reuniting on the red carpet, followed by the duo explaining to the red carpet press why they're not going to kiss for the cameras:

Sarah Michelle Gellar had the perfect response to a photographer asking her to kiss her 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' co-star David Boreanaz on the #Emmys carpet. 😭 pic.twitter.com/DtwbtEkF9f — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 14, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz Reflect on "The Prom"

It was on May 11, 1999, when the 20th episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 3 (our favorite season) first hit our screens. Nearly 25 years later, "The Prom" (directed by David Solomon and written by Marti Noxon) is still considered to be one of the finest episodes of the beloved series' seven-season run. After a conversation with Buffy's mother, Joyce (Kristine Sutherland), Angel makes the decision to break up with Buffy for the sake of her future happiness, adding that he plans on leaving Sunnydale once the big-bad smackdown is over. A senior prom and way too many hellhounds later, the episode ends on a rare, uplifting note, with Sunnydale High finally giving Buffy the recognition that she deserved for the sacrifices that she's made as their protector. And though he claimed that it didn't change how things were between them, Angel arrives in time (and in a tux) to give Buffy an amazing prom dance.

Boreanaz made it clear that "The Prom" is an episode that stuck with him, sharing a screencap from Buffy & Angel's dance with the caption, "Time stands still, In a moment. #AngelBuffy" back in 2024, honoring the episode and the final moments. Not long after, Gellar checked in with a response that led to a brief exchange that had our inner geeks high-fiving:

Here's a look at Boreanaz's post, sharing a look back at a moment that was both heartwarming and heartbreaking:

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