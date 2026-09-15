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Buffy, South Park & Taylor Swift/Law & Order: SVU: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: John Mulaney, South Park, Taylor Swift/Law & Order: SVU, Buffy, The Rookie, Tracker, Boston Blue, and more!

Article Summary Buffy the Vampire Slayer leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz updates.

Buffy anniversary coverage honors the series legacy, with Gellar and Boreanaz remembering those we’ve lost.

Emmys buzz includes Taylor Swift on Law & Order: SVU, John Mulaney getting bleeped, and Jalen Brunson.

Also on deck: South Park, The Rookie, NCIS, Tracker, Boston Blue, American Horror Story, and more TV news.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: John Mulaney, South Park, Taylor Swift/Law & Order: SVU, Jalen Brunson, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Traitors, The Rookie, NCIS, 2026 Emmy Awards, Tracker, Boston Blue, American Horror Story: 13, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, September 15th, 2026:

Here's What Got John Mulaney Bleeped During Tonight's Emmy Awards

South Park/America Releases S29E01: "South American Biker Gangs" Promo

Taylor Swift Joins Mariska Hargitay for Law & Order: SVU Emmys Sketch

Buffy: Gellar & Boreanaz Honor Anniversary, Remember Those Who Passed

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson Joins Mariska Hargitay for Emmys Opener

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & David Boreanaz Hit Emmys Red Carpet

The Traitors: Alan Cumming "Obsessed" with Knowing Who Gets Murdered

The Rookie "Ref" Melissa O'Neil Isn't Afraid to Throw Some Flags

WWE Raw Preview: Penta's Loss to Roman Reigns in Mexico Tonight

NCIS S24: Michael Weatherly on Timing Being Right for Tony's Return

2026 Emmy Awards Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Presenters & More

Tracker S04E01 "Safe Harbor": Check Out New Season 4 Premiere Images

The Rookie: Winter & Augustine Have Some Thoughts on MNF Kick-Off

Boston Blue Season 2 Trailer: Danny & Lena Hunt New "Boston Strangler"

Netflix, SEGA Developing New Sonic the Hedgehog Animated Series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: New S04E09: "Once La'an a Time" Images

American Horror Story: 13 Assigns AHS Fans Some Preseason Homework

Cunk on Cinema: Diane Morgan's Documentarian Takes on Film Industry

Ghosts: Lionsgate UK Scares Up "The Possession of Button House" Poster

Lanterns, Doctor Who, Crystal Lake & Star Trek: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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