Posted in: CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: btvs, buffy, Dolly Parton

Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Honors Show Producer Dolly Parton

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar: "Just being a small part of the great history of [Dolly Parton] is everything to me."

Article Summary Sarah Michelle Gellar honors Dolly Parton after her death, saying being part of Buffy producer Parton’s legacy means everything.

A resurfaced Andy Cohen clip highlights Dolly Parton discussing her producer role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer during the series run.

Dolly Parton’s Sandollar Television co-produced all seven Buffy seasons and Angel, helping bring the Buffyverse to television.

Gellar has shared how Parton quietly backed Buffy, praised her performance, and remained key to later Buffy revival talks.

Earlier today, the tragic news hit that global icon and humanitarian Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author, had passed away at the age of 80. Shortly after, we offered a look back at how Parton was involved in making the Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer a reality. Taking to social media, Gellar wrote, "Just being a small part of the great history of [Dolly Parton] is everything to me." The post included a clip from Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: After Show, where (at around the 1:45 mark in the video below) Parton is asked about being a producer on the series during its run (with Parton still involved during the most recent attempt at a "Buffy" revival).

Here's a look at the interview that Gellar shared, followed by a look back at Parton's part in bringing the "Buffyverse" to life:

Parton and her former manager, Sandy Gallin, founded Sandollar Productions, and it was that production company's television division (Sandollar Television) that would go on to co-produce all seven seasons of "Buffy" as well as the David Boreanaz-starring spinoff series Angel. Co-producing the original film with Kuzui Enterprises, the two production companies would join Joss Whedon's Mutant Enemy Productions and 20th Century Fox Television (now 20th Television) to develop the television series. To offer you a better perspective on just how much "The Queen" meant to her, Gellar discussed Parton being a "silent" producer on the series, how crucial Parton was in getting the series off the ground, how she reacted after Parton praised the series, and the moment when she realized that Parton knew who she was during a 2023 visit to NBC's The Tonight Show.

"Yes, little-known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer. We never saw her [but] we'd get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, 'She doesn't even know who I am.' And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. I was like, 'Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I'm good,'" Gellar shared. It's a great moment, and it becomes clear early on how much of an inspiration Gellar was to her:

Parton's interest in bringing Buffy the Vampire Slayer continued into 2024, dropping news to Business Insider that "they're thinking about bringing it back and revamping it." Three months later, in April 2024, Gellar told US Weekly at a fashion awards show in Los Angeles that Parton was one of the very few people she would take a call from about a return. Eventually, that would lead to the pilot for Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale. Though the project would end up moving forward, it's hard to believe that Buffy Summers won't be back on our screens down the road – and we have Parton to thank for helping make all of this a reality.

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