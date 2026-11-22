Posted in: TV | Tagged: jeopardy, Jeopardy!Con

Calling All Cosplayers: Jeopardy! Convention Set for May 2027

Jeopardy! and Sony Pictures TV will host its inaugural Jeopardy!Con in May 2027, celebrating the beloved game show in Washington, D.C.

Article Summary Jeopardy!Con launches May 5-7, 2027 in Washington, D.C., marking the first official fan convention for Jeopardy!.

The Jeopardy! convention promises panels, interactive quizzes, exclusive merch, casting chances, and fan events.

A new live Jeopardy! competition will headline the weekend, featuring famous players in front of thousands of fans.

Sony and Jeopardy! producers say Jeopardy!Con will unite fans through trivia, community, and franchise news.

One has to wonder what the late Alex Trebek would make of this, but Sony Pictures TV is the latest to embrace a string of TV-series-related fan conventions with its latest Jeopardy!Con at the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., from May 5 to 7th. It's certainly fathomable for established sci-fi and fantasy bases like Star Trek, Buffy: The Vampire Slayer, Supernatural, and Star Wars, but I can't begin to imagine, for starters, how the cosplay scene will play out. What will the makeup of the cosplayers be? 95 percent Trebek's? Eight percent current host Ken Jennings, and two percent miscellaneous between the Jeopardy! board, announcers like Johnny Gilbert, Pop Culture Jeopardy host Colin Jost, and will anyone be dressed as past hosts like Art Fleming and Mayim Bialik?

Jeopardy!Con – What We Know…

The Jeopardy! convention will feature live programming, engaging panels, interactive quizzes, and exclusive merchandise. Fans will be treated to behind-the-scenes sessions with iconic players from the trivia show, plus exclusive announcements and contestant casting opportunities. The weekend will also include a welcome party, closing celebration, and other social gatherings. It will also feature an all-new live Jeopardy! competition format featuring famous players competing in front of thousands of fans. "The two-night marquee event will bring the game to life on a scale never before seen at 'Jeopardy!'" according to a press release.

"People are looking for meaningful ways to connect, and few things bring people together quite like a shared passion," said Suzanne Prete, president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television. "For generations, 'Jeopardy!' has united fans through a love of knowledge, curiosity and competition. Jeopardy!Con builds on that legacy in an entirely new way, creating an unprecedented opportunity to bring fans together to celebrate the show, connect with one another and experience the franchise like never before."

"Ever since I joined 'Jeopardy!' in 2021, I've wanted to bring this extraordinary community together in a way that's bigger than anything we've done before and give fans the chance to interact with their quiz show heroes," said Michael Davies, executive producer of "Jeopardy!" "One of the remarkable things we've seen through our live podcast and 'Jeopardy!' interactive events all over the country is just how much people want to come together and share their love of the game. Everyone on the team is incredibly excited to bring it all together next May."

Created by Merv Griffin in 1964, originally for NBC, three contestants compete for money where the host presents the answer while the participants respond with a corresponding question in a "What is" or "Who is" format. There are three rounds: the original Jeopardy round, followed by Double (where dollar amounts are raised for responses) and Final Jeopardy (where contestants wager their earnings to win). Tickets will go on sale in early 2027, with additional programming to be announced.

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