Posted in: Conventions, Dragon Con, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Calling All Cosplayers! Rick and Morty Needs Some Help at Dragon Con

With Rick and Morty bringing the Rickmobile to Dragon Con 2026, the animated series is looking for cosplayers to join them for the parade.

Article Summary Rick and Morty is seeking cosplayers to join the Rickmobile in Dragon Con 2026’s parade in Atlanta on September 5.

Selected Rick and Morty cosplayers score a FREE Dragon Con weekend pass, parade access, and an Adult Swim swag bag.

Spots are limited, and chosen participants must cover their own travel, food, and lodging for the Dragon Con event.

The post also highlights a Rick and Morty AMA teasing the Season 9 finale, Season 10 surprises, and future plans.

Are you a big fan of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty? Are you a cosplayer? Are you interested in a chance to get a FREE weekend pass to Dragon Con and walk with the Rickmobile in the parade? If you've got some impressive cosplay related to the animated universe of our Emmy Award-winning dimension-hopping duo, then the Adult Swim series has a very cool opportunity – but spots are limited! Running from September 3rd to the 7th and located in Atlanta, Georgia, Dragon Con will host the parade on Saturday, September 5th, beginning at 10 am (with cosplayers expected to be on site by 9: 15 am). In addition to the FREE weekend pass, selected cosplayers will also receive a complimentary Adult Swim swag bag. Once again, space is limited – and if you're selected to take part, you're responsible for your own food, travel, and lodging. Head on over to the sign-up site for more details and to sign up for a chance at being a part of the Dragon Con parade.

During a recent Reddit AMA, Showrunner Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy covered a wide range of Rick and Morty topics – including a tease about the Season 9 finale, the possibility of the series running beyond Season 12, the upcoming 100th episode, "Time God" Jessica and Churry, and more. Here's a look at just some of the highlights (and make sure to check out the entire AMA for even more gems):

If you're a fan of S06E04: "Night Family," we might be getting another horror/neo-gothic episode in Season 10:

YES! There may or may not be a fun episode like this in an upcoming season ;) -Steve

What about Dan Harmon's previous comments about Season 10 having "incredible episodes"?

No, but I can tell you that if you're digging 9, Season 10 keeps that train a-movin'! – SM

Oh yeah, we've been cooking over here. We're covering the spectrum in season 10. I can't say specifics about the ones Harmon is talking about, but I can promise fans will be getting lots of surprises! – Steve

Speaking of Season 10, the 100th episode milestone is on the way…

We're cognizant of the big 100 and think you'll be happy – SM

What about this weekend's Season 9 finale, S09E10: "Field of Dreams"?

Super excited! We are so proud of the work we are doing, especially the ground we cover in this finale. It has bits of different concepts that we've kicked around for many seasons and wound up feeling like a really satisfying button for an amazing season. Fans are spoiled Sunday. They get this unbelievable finale and then the President Curtis pilot! Curtis is a really wonderful show. I find it way more accessible than Rick and Morty and just as fun. I hope you all enjoy it too! – Steve

And if you're looking for an episode with a more personal focus on Morty…

Tune in for the finale sunday! -Steve

With the goal being for seasons to "release annually," Marder and Levy had some interesting responses when asked about the possibility of Rick and Morty running beyond Season 12:

Not allowed to say ;)

I hope so! I don't see why not! – Steve

We hope to keep going forever cause we're all having too much fun! -SM

As for a status update on where things stand with Seasons 10-12…

People will love 10. And 11. And 12. We are currently halfway through writing it! -SM

For those of you wondering about a possible Churry return…

We love Churry internally so it's definitely been discussed. -SM

And some good news regarding "Time God" Jessica. Will she return?

yes – SM

There's more in store for her – SM

Don't worry about Dr. Wong. She's still doing what she needs to do…

We love Wong. She's still their therapist. -SM

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