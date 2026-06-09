Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Camp Snoopy

Camp Snoopy Season 2 Official Trailer: Calling All Beagle Scouts!

Because you know you need a little Charlie Brown/Snoopy in your life today, here's the official trailer for Apple TV's Camp Snoopy Season 2.

Article Summary Apple TV released the official Camp Snoopy Season 2 trailer, teasing more Peanuts summer adventures at Camp Spring Lake.

Camp Snoopy Season 2 premieres Friday, June 26, with Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the gang back for outdoor fun.

New Camp Snoopy episodes feature hiking, swimming, sandcastles, hedge toad hunts, and hot dog vs. hamburger debates.

Apple TV remains the exclusive home for Peanuts classics and originals, with Camp Snoopy expanding its animated lineup.

If you're looking for your fill of classic and new Peanuts action this summer, Apple TV needs to be on your radar. For example, the streaming service released an official trailer and new preview images for the second season of Camp Snoopy, debuting on Apple TV on Friday, June 26. In season two, Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts are looking forward to carefree time in the majestic landscape of Camp Spring Lake. Along with Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, join Snoopy and the birds as they hike, swim, and leap their way through another round of fun and adventure in the Great Outdoors, searching for the elusive hedge toad, building towering sandcastles, and debating the merits of hot dogs versus hamburgers.

Apple TV is the exclusive streaming home for all things Peanuts, including the classic Peanuts library, as well as more new original Peanuts series and specials, through an expanded partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions until 2030. Apple has been home to the Peanuts classic library since 2020, alongside multiple original programming collaborations starting in 2018, and is currently in production with WildBrain and Peanuts on a brand-new animated feature film starring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the Peanuts gang. In the upcoming feature Snoopy Unleashed, Snoopy runs away from home, and Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang go on an emotional journey to the vibrant Big City as they search for Snoopy and discover that real friendship means loving each other just as they are.

Produced for Apple TV by Peanuts and WildBrain, the series is based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and is directed by Rob Boutilier. Executive producers are Paige Braddock, Chris Bracco, Rob Boutilier, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson.

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