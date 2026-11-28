Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: PAW Patrol

Can PAW Patrol & Santa Claus Save Christmas? Animated Special Preview

Set to kick off at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS, we've got your preview for the hour-long animated holiday special, A PAW Patrol Christmas.

Article Summary CBS airs A PAW Patrol Christmas at 8 pm ET/PT, with Paramount+ joining the holiday-special push tonight.

The PAW Patrol holiday special centers on Rubble, who hopes Santa brings him a new laser drill for Christmas.

When Santa gets sick and Mayor Humdinger heads to the North Pole for the gifts, PAW Patrol has to save Christmas.

The preview includes the official trailer, sneak peeks, and details on Nickelodeon’s long-running global PAW Patrol hit.

Only hours after the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wrapped up its Saturday-postponed run (Thursday's weather was complete and total garbage), CBS is shifting into "holiday specials" mode for the next 4-5 weeks. If you're a fan of PAW Patrol, then we think you're going to like what Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment have cooked up for you tonight. No stranger to holiday animation, CBS and Paramount+ are stuffing our stockings with a re-airing of the hour-long special A PAW Patrol Christmas, beginning at 8 pm ET/PT. To help set the mood, we have the official trailer above, along with an official overview, image gallery, sneak peeks, and more waiting for you below.

A PAW Patrol Christmas Preview

"A PAW Patrol Christmas Preview": CBS's A PAW Patrol Christmas features a mix of original and classic holiday songs in a heartwarming story following construction-savvy pup Rubble. He is looking forward to Santa bringing him a new laser drill, but things take a turn when Santa comes down with a cold and can't deliver any presents. When Mayor Humdinger decides he's going to the North Pole to take all the gifts for himself, it's up to the PAW Patrol to stop him.

Since launching on Nickelodeon on Aug. 12, 2013, Spin Master Entertainment's series has consistently ranked as a top-rated preschool series, is seen in 180 territories, and is translated into 33 languages. The property's first-ever spinoff, Rubble & Crew, also produced by Spin Master Entertainment, debuted in 2023 and follows fan-favorite character Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series.

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