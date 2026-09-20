Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis

Can President Curtis Save Christmas? Our S01E09: "Synths" Preview

Check out what's ahead with tonight's episode of Adult Swim, and EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's President Curtis S01E09: "Synths."

Heading into the season's penultimate episode, it feels good to know that we've got more of Adult Swim and EPs Dan Harmon & James Siciliano's "Rick and Morty" spinoff more on the way. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. Tonight, President Curtis (Keith David), O'Doyle (Jim Rash), Banks (Stephanie Beatriz), and Finch (David Cross) have a serious problem on their hands. The holiday spirit is sorely lacking, and they're running out of time. Could we be looking at the death of Christmas as we know it? Here's a look at what's on tap tonight with S01E09: "Synths," including the official overview, promo trailer, and early preview. Following that, we have some info about the session scheduled for this week's SCAD AnimationFest 2026.

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 9: "Synths" Preview

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 9 "Synths" – With Christmas spirit at an all-time low across the country, Curtis attempts to find a fix by deploying a group of synthetic beings, custom-designed to spread cheer.

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, September 20th at 11:30 PM to catch the next brand new episode of President Curtis, "Synths"! pic.twitter.com/bjfqkvRqm6 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 14, 2026

SCAD AnimationFest 2026 Info

Set for Wednesday, September 23rd, here's a look at the official overview of the SCAD AnimationFest 2026 panel/screening that was announced earlier this month:

Hail to the Chief: Inside 'President Curtis': Enjoy a special episode screening of President Curtis, followed by a conversation with executive producer and writer Danielle L. Uhlarik and character designer Amy Sherrier (B.F.A., sequential art, 2014), pulling back the curtain on the creative vision and comedic storytelling underpinning this new animated series. Go behind the scenes with Uhlarik and Sherrier to discover how the show – a spin-off of the long-running hit Rick and Morty – developed its distinctive characters, world, and irreverent take on presidential politics and brought them to life onscreen.

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