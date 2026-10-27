Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: R.J. Decker

Can R.J. Decker Free a Wrongly Convicted Man? Season 2 Finale Preview

It all comes down to this. Here's our preview for ABC's Scott Speedman-starring R.J. Decker Season 2 finale, S02E07: "Before You Accuse Me."

Article Summary ABC's R.J. Decker Season 2 finale, "Before You Accuse Me," sends R.J. into a case that could free a wrongly convicted man.

Emi hires R.J. to reopen the murder of a police officer, but the sensitive investigation quickly puts him at odds with Mel.

The R.J. Decker finale preview rounds up the official synopsis, teaser clips, and trailer for tonight's high-stakes season ender.

With major roadblocks ahead and tensions rising, R.J. faces a season finale case that could change everything for him.

It all comes down to this, folks. That's right, tonight brings the season finale of ABC's Scott Speedman-starring R.J. Decker. In S02E07: "Before You Accuse Me," R.J. (Speedman) takes up Emi's (Jaina Lee Ortiz) offer to look into the case of a man who may have been wrongly convicted of murdering a police officer. But he hits a major roadblock when his investigation leads to a not-too-happy Mel (Bevin Bru). With that in mind, we have an official overview, image gallery, trailer, behind-the-scenes previews, and more for tonight's season ender – here's a look:

R.J. Decker Season 2 – S02E06 & S02E07 Previews

R.J. Decker Season 2 Episode 7: "Before You Accuse Me" – Emi hires R.J. to re-investigate the murder of a police officer in hopes of exonerating a possibly wrongly convicted man who took the fall. The sensitive investigation puts him at odds with Mel.

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, R.J. Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful, if crime-filled, world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as R.J. Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's R.J. Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers; Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces; and Scott Speedman is a producer.

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