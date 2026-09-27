Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Can We Stop Saying Lanterns Hates Hal Jordan Now? New DCU Notes

HBO's Lanterns S01E07: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy" proved just how much the show respects Hal Jordan. Plus, Lanterns/DCU notes to check out.

Article Summary Lanterns S01E07 proves the HBO DCU series understands Hal Jordan, revealing the pain behind his swagger and bravado.

Kyle Chandler shines in Lanterns by playing two sides of Hal Jordan, making both versions feel human, flawed, and tragic.

Lanterns confirms Mogo is a Green Lantern planet, paying off the season’s earlier DCU reference to “Mogo Doesn’t Socialize.”

The Jordan Boys’ Legacy rewrites Hal Jordan’s trauma, revealing his father died by suicide and shaped Hal’s broken fearlessness.

Before we take a look at a pair of DCU connections in tonight's episode of Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Lanterns, we've got a message for all of the haters out there who've been whining for the past few weeks that the DC Studios series didn't know what it was doing with Hal Jordan. If S01E07: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy" isn't good enough for you, then you should probably stop hate-watching and get a hobby. Because tonight's episode demonstrated just how complex a character Hal Jordan has been his entire life, once you get past his armor of swagger and bravado. It also demonstrated why Chandler was perfect for the role, offering viewers two very different Hal Jordans that we end up feeling for in very different ways. And yet, there's no mistaking that Chandler's playing two facets of the same flawed man. With that in mind, here's a look at two DCU-related highlights from tonight:

Yup, Mogo's a Green Lantern Planet: Earlier this season, we learned that Hal's password to be able to access the power battery he had at his place in Coast City was "Mogo Doesn't Socialize," a direct reference to writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons' comic book creation, first appearing in Green Lantern (vol. 2) #188. During tonight's episode, Retro Hal quizzes John about who attended his funeral, asking whether Mogo did as well. When John tries claiming that Mogo stood beside him at Hal's gravesite, Retro Hal calls shenanigans, revealing that Mogo is a planet. Oh, and we didn't want to forget that we also got a reference to Ch'p.

Hal Jordan's Father Didn't Die by Accident: In the comic book universe, Hal's father was an Air Force test pilot and an employee of Ferris Aircraft who died during a mission – a tragedy that Hal witnessed, and that would haunt him his entire life. Driven by never knowing if his father died, feeling fear, Hal dedicated his life to bravery and fearlessness in his father's name. During the HBO series, Retro Hal reveals to John that his father took his own life, suffering from the same growing pains that his father suffered from – and Hal is destined to confront: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy." As Retro Hal explains to John, it wasn't that he was fearless; it was that he was broken.

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