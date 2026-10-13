Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

Can YOU Resist The Power of SNL UK Host James Norton's Eyes?

SNL UK stars Annabel Marlow and Freddie Meredith learn how powerful James Norton's eyes are - and how bad Meredith is at staring contests.

Article Summary SNL UK drops its midweek sketch with James Norton, Annabel Marlow, and Freddie Meredith battling over one last biscuit.

James Norton’s hypnotic stare steals the scene, while Freddie Meredith proves hilariously terrible at a staring contest.

SNL UK also previews Cynthia Erivo hosting on October 24, with Blossoms set to appear as the musical guest.

The latest SNL UK cold open revisits royal family drama, with Prince William, Kate, Harry, Meghan, and Andrew colliding.

As Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK continues to confuse the living f**k out of us when it comes to when sketches get (or don't get) released on YouTube, we've got James Norton (House of the Dragon, Happy Valley) on tap as the host this weekend, joined by The Streets as the musical guest. That means it's time for the midweek sketch, with Norton joined by SNL UK stars Annabel Marlow and Freddie Meredith. Marlow's friendly suggestion of a staring contest to decide who gets the last biscuit reveals just how powerful Norton's eyes truly are – and how Meredith is really bad at staring contests.

And don't forget that October 24th brings Emmy-, Grammy-, and Tony Award-winning & 3-time Oscar-nominated actor and singer Cynthia Erivo (Wicked, Harriet) as host, joined by indie rock band Blossoms. Now, here's a look at Norton, Marlow, and Meredith in action from today's midweek sketch:

Saturday Night Live UK was back on Sky screens last weekend, with BAFTA award-winning actor Danny Dyer (Rivals, Mr Big Stuff) on board as host, and singer-songwriter Sasha Keable as the musical guest. As for the SNL UK cold open, the spotlight shone on the awkward and toxic family shenanigans happening among the Windsors. Though Prince William (Freddie Meredith) and Kate Middleton (Annabel Marlow), and Prince Harry (Jack Shep) and Meghan Markle (Ayoade Bamgboye) have done a fine job avoiding a painfully uncomfortable (but would love to see) family reunion – that is, until tonight. But before the awkwardness got underway, Harry and Meghan had a chance to get a little nostalgic. "Look, this is where your grandpa asked if I was related to Beyoncé," Markle notes at one point. "Classic. And over here, this is where he asked if I was related to him," Harry replied.

The tone of the room changed once William and Kate entered the scene – with the claws coming out all around. "If it isn't Prince Ginger Pubes," Prince William hits his brother with. "I told you not to call me that because you know I don't have a comeback," Harry responded. And Middleton had a shot to get in on Meghan, saying, "Oh look, William, it's the woman from 'Suits,'" to which Harry replied, "She's not on 'Suits' anymore. She doesn't do anything anymore." Before things could de-escalate further, the truth was finally revealed. Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (George Fouracres) was hoping to make a reunion happen to get back in the good graces of King Charles (Larry Dean) and Queen Camilla (Emma Sidi).

After Andrew lashes out at him for not referring to him as "Prince Andrew" (he had his title stripped after a whole lot of horrible things involving Jeffrey Epstein and the Epstein Files), King Charles makes it clear that he's had enough – finally. "Andrew, enough is enough. You're arrogant. You're entitled. You represent an outdated institution that has had centuries of war, tax evasion, and slavery, and that's all great, but you have also been accused of terrible things, and that's where I draw the line," King Charles said. For his part, Andrew offered a very "interesting" defense: "I swear, I never believed for one moment that my actions would have consequences." But that doesn't mean there isn't time for one final drink, with King Charles adding, "Very well, Andrew. We can have one drink together. And that's it. Except for the million pounds I'll give you for the rest of your life."

DEAR SKY: THIS IS WHERE THE YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE SKETCH WOULD GO. YOUTUBE. YOU'VE HEARD OF IT, RIGHT? HOW ABOUT ACTUALLY USING IT IN A TIMELY MANNER? JUST A THOUGHT…

Sky and NOW's SNL UK Series 2 cast includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, Paddy Young, and Freddie Meredith.

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