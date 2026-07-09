Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: blade runner 2099, carrie, Reacher, sdcc

Carrie, Blade Runner 2099, Reacher & More: Prime Video's SDCC Plans

Check out Prime Video's SDCC 2026 plans for LOTR: The Rings of Power, Batman: Caped Crusader, Reacher, Neagley, Carrie, and Blade Runner 2099.

Article Summary Prime Video’s SDCC 2026 lineup includes Carrie, Blade Runner 2099, Reacher, Neagley, LOTR: The Rings of Power, and Batman.

Carrie gets a major SDCC spotlight with Mike Flanagan and cast, plus footage, behind-the-scenes teases, and a special announcement.

Blade Runner 2099 and The Rings of Power share a Hall H panel with exclusive looks, cast appearances, and producer insights.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 premieres early at SDCC, while Reacher and Neagley team for first looks and universe-expanding reveals.

Prime Video isn't playing around with its plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2026 (SDCC 2026). We're talking panels, screenings, and much more for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Batman: Caped Crusader, Reacher, and Neagley. In addition, we're going to learn a whole lot more about two highly anticipated series that have been on our radar since they were first announced: Carrie and Blade Runner 2099. Here's a look at what's on tap:

THURSDAY, JULY 23

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Batman: Caped Crusader Season Two Advanced Screening and Q&A with Cast and Crew—Return to Gotham City for the world-premiere screening of the first episode of Batman: Caped Crusader Season Two, followed by a Q&A with members of the voice cast and creative minds behind the hit animated noir series. Be sure to stay for the full panel– you never know who has the last laugh. Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, and Matt Reeves' 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves, and Bruce Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne, Sarah Geismer, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register. (Room 6BCF)

FRIDAY, JULY 24

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM: Prime Video Presents Blade Runner 2099 and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power—Enter dystopian Los Angeles and the epic battle for Middle-earth as Prime Video presents exclusive looks at the upcoming series Blade Runner 2099 and Season Three of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Cast and Executive Producers of the series will take you into their worlds, sharing behind-the-scenes insights and thrilling surprises. (Hall H)

SATURDAY, JULY 25

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Reacher's Back and Neagley's In—Two series. One unstoppable universe. The action-packed powerhouse Reacher returns bigger and bolder than ever with Season Four, and now the story expands as the explosive new series Neagley will provide the first deep dive into the origins and world of the beloved character. Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, and the cast take the stage to bring the heat with exclusive first looks, unexpected reveals, behind-the-scenes intel, and plenty of surprises. (Ballroom 20)

4:45 PM – 5:45 PM: Meet the New Class of Carrie—Nearly 50 years after the original film electrified audiences, visionary Mike Flanagan reimagines Stephen King's iconic story as a bold new television event. Join Flanagan for his first-ever San Diego Comic Con alongside stars Summer Howell, Samantha Sloyan, Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Amber Midthunder, and Matthew Lillard for an exclusive look at the highly anticipated series, featuring behind-the-scenes insights, never-before-seen footage, and a special announcement. (Ballroom 20)

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