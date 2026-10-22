Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: carrie

Carrie: Mike Flanagan's Stephen King Adapt Gets Season 2 Green Light

Prime Video has renewed writer/director Mike Flanagan's Summer Howell-starring adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie for a second season.

If you're a fan of writer/director Mike Flanagan's Summer Howell-starring Carrie, then we've got some good news for you. The streaming service announced that the series adaptation of author Stephen King's classic 1974 novel of the same name will be back for a second season. According to the press release: "Carrie's story doesn't stop at Prom – it's far from over…much remains in store from Mike Flanagan and Stephen King, as new revelations will come to light, major character arcs, and plenty of shocking twists."

"Carrie is connecting with both longtime Stephen King fans and a new generation altogether — including young adults and international audiences, with particular strength among female viewers," said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. "It speaks to the enduring power of this story and signals that Mike Flanagan's reimagining of the iconic IP has real breadth. We're excited by where he and Stephen plan to take the story."

"For 50 years, audiences have known and gravitated to Carrie White's story. From the beginning, we imagined a story that goes far beyond the prom, and I'm incredibly grateful for Stephen's trust and support in exploring what comes next," added Flanagan. "I can't wait for audiences to get to see what's down the road for Carrie White. Mike Flanagan and I are excited about what comes next. It's bound to be thrilling," noted King. Here's a look at the announcement teaser that was released by Prime Video on Thursday:

Misfit high‑schooler Carrie White (Summer Howell) has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). After her father's sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social‑media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence.

Told over eight propulsive episodes, the series expands King's cultural landmark — deepening its characters and tensions, and following the small, everyday choices that build toward a single, shattering night, in a gripping, deeply human story about kindness versus cruelty, and whether we're witnessing the making of a hero, a monster, or something far more complicated.

Along with Howell, the series cast includes Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as Sue Snell, Matthew Lillard (Five Nights at Freddy's) as Principal Grayle, Samantha Sloyan (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Carrie's mom, Margaret White; Alison Thornton (Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce) as Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Legion) as Miss Desjardin, Josie Totah (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, and Joel Oulette (Sullivan's Crossing) as Tommy.

In addition, Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco, Katee Sackhoff, Rahul Kohli, Heather Graham, and Delainey Hayles are set for recurring roles, alongside Crystal Balint, Danielle Klaudt, Tim Bagley, Tahmoh Penikett, Mapuana Makia, Rowan Danielle, Naika Toussaint, and Cassandra Naud. Flanagan serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, and is expected to direct some episodes. Trevor Macy is also set to executive produce, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.

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